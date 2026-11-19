CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the ongoing recruitment process for Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and allied services conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) over allegations of large-scale irregularities.

Hearing a batch of petitions challenging the results of the main examination, declared on November 4, Justice Sandeep Moudgil issued notices to the parties and stayed further recruitment proceedings. The petitioners have also sought a CBI probe and directions for the court to summon or seal the complete recruitment record. The matter will now be heard on December 16.

The petitions challenge the recruitment process initiated through an advertisement dated January 3, 2025, and the mains results in which 751 candidates were shortlisted.

The petitioners have alleged that the irregularities are evident from the records and that the recruitment process violates settled principles of law as well as Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. They have sought an investigation by an independent agency.

One of the principal objections concerns clusters of consecutive roll numbers in the list of shortlisted candidates. The petitioners have alleged that 26 clusters of three or more consecutive roll numbers account for 86 shortlisted candidates.

They have also identified 118 clusters of consecutive roll numbers involving 270 candidates, a figure which they claim the commission has acknowledged.