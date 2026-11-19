The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to verify allegations of fraudulent filing of Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls in Delhi's Mustafabad constituency and take appropriate remedial measures in accordance with the law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while disposing of a petition alleging that false Form 7 applications were submitted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to remove names of eligible voters.

The plea cited media reports claiming that Form 7 applications had been filed in the names of certain booth-level agents (BLAs), who subsequently denied having submitted them.

The petitioner's counsel told the bench that complaints had been lodged with the police and representations submitted to the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

He also alleged that some voters whose names were sought to be deleted on grounds that they had died or shifted elsewhere were alive and continued to reside at the same addresses.

"Let your representation be looked into by the authorities," the bench told the petitioner.

The court observed that the Election Commission had no control over BLAs, who are appointed by political parties. Noting that the petitioner had already approached the poll panel and the Delhi CEO, the bench directed the authorities to verify the allegations and take necessary corrective measures strictly in accordance with the law.

The court clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on October 29 revised the SIR schedule for five states and Delhi following requests from the respective chief electoral officers.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections was extended to November 25 from October 30. The deadline for their disposal was also extended to December 15, while the final electoral roll is now scheduled to be published on December 22.

The poll panel published the draft electoral rolls on August 31 after the SIR exercise, reporting the deletion of around 47 lakh names from Delhi's pre-revision electorate of approximately 1.45 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)