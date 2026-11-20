NEW DELHI: In a setback to the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the state's plea seeking directions to Karnataka to immediately release the outstanding 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water, with the bench remarking that the state appeared to have “lots of money to waste on lawyers” after filing yet another application in the decades-old inter-state river dispute.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Singh pronounced the order in open court on a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu government.

“The application is dismissed. You have filed another application today. It looks like the State of Tamil Nadu has lots of money to waste on lawyers. We have dismissed this application and we will also dismiss the other application,” said justice Nath while reading out the operative part of the order.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu alleged that Karnataka had failed to release the state's due share of Cauvery water this year, in violation of the Supreme Court's earlier judgment.

The state pointed out that although the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meet every 15 days to issue directions on water sharing, they had not ordered the release of the outstanding water owed by Karnataka.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that inadequate rainfall this year had affected agricultural activities and that the failure to release the remaining water was damaging crops in the state.

He submitted that Karnataka had owed Tamil Nadu 11 TMC of water since July and needed to release the outstanding quantity to protect standing crops. He also sought the release of an additional 1 TMC of water per day to make up for the shortfall.

Rohatgi said that under the Supreme Court's Cauvery water-sharing formula, Karnataka was required to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu in a normal water year. In years of deficient rainfall, the allocation could be proportionately reduced. However, he argued that even after accounting for the reduced allocation this year, Karnataka still owed Tamil Nadu 11 TMC.

Opposing the plea, advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, said several districts in the state were facing drought conditions, forcing it to reduce water allocation for irrigation.

He argued that Tamil Nadu would benefit from the upcoming Northeast monsoon, while Karnataka did not receive rainfall from it. He further submitted that the CWMA and CWRC were already monitoring water releases and issuing directions every fortnight, leaving no need for the Supreme Court's intervention.

During the hearing, DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson sought permission to make submissions on behalf of farmers. However, the bench declined his request, observing that both state governments were already represented and arguing the matter.