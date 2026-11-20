Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday criticised the Modi government for inviting Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik to India for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue, saying the move amounted to “rubbing salt into the wounds” of families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik arrived in India on Friday to present his country's perspective on inter-civilisational dialogue at the two-day event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Questioning the government's decision to invite Pakistan, Shrinate accused the neighbouring country of continuing to sponsor terrorism in India and alleged that the Centre was rolling out the red carpet for its representatives.

“Why have you invited Pakistan, a country that sponsors terrorism in India? You invited Pakistan, and its minister, Musadik Malik, has arrived here,” she said in a statement to PTI Videos.

She also alleged that Malik had previously threatened to “chop off the hands of Indians and shed our blood”, and questioned the warm welcome being extended to him.

“Pakistan has not stopped sponsoring terrorism, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is busy welcoming its representatives,” she said, sarcastically asking whether the minister would be served “biryani, kebabs and kheer”.