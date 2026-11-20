NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged young doctors to uphold medical ethics and place compassion, sensitivity and service to humanity at the heart of healthcare.

Addressing the 12th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (ABVIMS-RMLH), she told the graduating doctors that through their research and efforts, they can make healthcare more effective, accessible, affordable, and people-centric.

She also emphasised that their expertise should also benefit remote, underserved communities and the country's primary health care system.

She highlighted that access to quality healthcare must not remain limited to urban centres and privileged sections of society, and called upon the doctors to extend their services to people living in remote and underserved areas. “Your thinking and actions should be such that the benefits of your skills reach the underserved communities of society,” she said.

The president also encouraged the graduates to contribute not only to clinical care but also to medical research, innovation and the development of solutions suited to India's specific socio-economic, nutritional and environmental conditions.

She said that medical education is both a privilege and a profound responsibility towards society.

While congratulating the young students, she appreciated the high number of female graduates and observed that the achievements of the daughters reflected the growing participation of women in medical education and the healthcare sector.

The president awarded 324 medical graduates degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality disciplines. She also presented 58 gold medals for academic excellence.

Highlighting India's transformation in healthcare over the past decade, the president observed that sustained government initiatives had strengthened healthcare delivery from the grassroots to advanced tertiary care.

She noted that approximately 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were operational across the country, expanding access to primary healthcare services.