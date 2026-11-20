NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged young doctors to uphold medical ethics and place compassion, sensitivity and service to humanity at the heart of healthcare.
Addressing the 12th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (ABVIMS-RMLH), she told the graduating doctors that through their research and efforts, they can make healthcare more effective, accessible, affordable, and people-centric.
She also emphasised that their expertise should also benefit remote, underserved communities and the country's primary health care system.
She highlighted that access to quality healthcare must not remain limited to urban centres and privileged sections of society, and called upon the doctors to extend their services to people living in remote and underserved areas. “Your thinking and actions should be such that the benefits of your skills reach the underserved communities of society,” she said.
The president also encouraged the graduates to contribute not only to clinical care but also to medical research, innovation and the development of solutions suited to India's specific socio-economic, nutritional and environmental conditions.
She said that medical education is both a privilege and a profound responsibility towards society.
While congratulating the young students, she appreciated the high number of female graduates and observed that the achievements of the daughters reflected the growing participation of women in medical education and the healthcare sector.
The president awarded 324 medical graduates degrees across undergraduate, postgraduate and super-speciality disciplines. She also presented 58 gold medals for academic excellence.
Highlighting India's transformation in healthcare over the past decade, the president observed that sustained government initiatives had strengthened healthcare delivery from the grassroots to advanced tertiary care.
She noted that approximately 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were operational across the country, expanding access to primary healthcare services.
She also highlighted the expansion of tertiary healthcare and medical education beyond metropolitan cities into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, enabling people, particularly those from rural and underserved communities, to access specialised healthcare services closer to their homes.
The president also emphasised the importance of telemedicine in bridging geographical barriers and ensuring that quality medical consultations reach people in remote areas.
Noting the growing importance of early screening, detection and management of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, mental health conditions and various forms of cancer, she said the large-scale screening initiatives undertaken across the country were essential to identifying health conditions at an early stage and ensuring timely treatment, particularly among vulnerable populations.
Referring to the central government's initiatives towards strengthening financial protection in healthcare, the president highlighted the role of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which provides health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, helping reduce the financial burden of hospitalisation and improving access to quality healthcare for economically vulnerable families.
Describing ABVIMS and Dr RML Hospital as a pioneering institution and a beacon of excellence in medical education and healthcare, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda said that the institution provides an exceptional learning environment by combining a high volume of patient care with quality medical standards, thereby offering students invaluable clinical exposure and practical experience.
More than 19 lakh patients availed RML Hospital OPD services in 2025.
Nadda said the central government has allocated Rs 15,000 crore towards the creation of 10,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats, and underscored the significant investment made in strengthening India's medical education infrastructure.
He urged the graduating doctors to recognise this investment as a responsibility to serve society with dedication, compassion and professional excellence.
He also emphasised that students must remain grateful to their teachers for their guidance and acknowledge the sacrifices and support of their parents throughout their academic journey.
He observed that the achievements of medical graduates are not solely the result of their individual efforts but also reflect the collective contribution of families, teachers and the larger society.
Highlighting the transformation of medical education in India over the past decade, the Union Health Minister noted the expansion of the country's healthcare and medical education infrastructure, including the establishment and operationalisation of 23 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
He said these institutions are equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced facilities, thus strengthening India's capacity to provide quality medical education and specialised healthcare services.
“The government of India is committed to providing world-class medical education infrastructure and healthcare facilities across the country,” he said.
He further urged the graduating doctors to carry forward the values of professional integrity, compassion and service, and to dedicate their knowledge and skills towards the health and well-being of the nation.
The graduating batch comprised 100 MBBS students from the Batch of 2020, including 79 male and 21 female students. A total of 177 students graduated from MD/MS programmes across 17 broad specialities from the batches of 2022–2025, comprising 115 male and 62 female students.
In the super-speciality disciplines, 47 students graduated from DM/M.Ch./DrNB programmes across 13 specialities from the batches of 2022–2025, including 35 male and 12 female students.