NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined advocate Prashant Bhushan's request for urgent listing of an application seeking recall of the September 23 split verdict on the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.
The split verdict by a two-judge bench had referred the pleas challenging the 2023 law to a Constitution Bench.
Mentioning the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Bhushan sought to have the recall application placed before the same bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which had delivered the split verdict. He pressed for the recall of the reference order, citing an alleged conflict of interest involving Justice Sharma.
The pleas have raised concerns over a possible conflict of interest, pointing out that Justice Sharma's son is a standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Bhushan told the CJI-led bench that the application seeking recall of the reference order should be listed before the same bench, as Justice Sharma was due to retire at the end of the following week.
"This is an application for recall in the Election Commissioner's appointment matter, on the ground that there was a conflict of interest. That has to be listed before the same bench of Justice Datta and Justice Sharma, and he is retiring at the end of next week. But if the order is recalled, then there will not be a reference, because that reference order is itself sought to be recalled on the ground that one of the two judges had a conflict of interest," Bhushan submitted.
Responding to his submissions, the bench observed, "You can raise this plea before the five-judge bench, as the five-judge bench is not bound by the reference, right? So it can frame a question about the validity of the reference itself. There, you can make out..."
The top court eventually declined Bhushan's request for urgent listing of the application.
On September 23, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on whether a batch of petitions challenging the 2023 law should be referred to a larger Constitution Bench.
The bench comprising Justices Datta and Sharma could not reach a unanimous decision on the question of referring the challenge to the law to a larger bench. While Justice Datta rejected the reference, Justice Sharma favoured referring the matter to a Constitution Bench, holding that the challenge to the law warranted consideration by a larger bench.
The 2023 Act has been challenged before the Supreme Court by several petitioners, including the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Dr Jaya Thakur, general secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram, Dharmendra Singh Kushwaha and advocate Gopal Singh.
The law replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Union Cabinet Minister in the selection committee responsible for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).
The petitioners have challenged the constitutional validity of the Act, arguing that the exclusion of the CJI from the selection panel gives the executive greater control over appointments to the Election Commission, potentially undermining the institution's independence.
In its public interest litigation, ADR has contended that the law allows the executive to dominate the appointment process, raising concerns about the independence of the Election Commission and its implications for democracy.