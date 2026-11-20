NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined advocate Prashant Bhushan's request for urgent listing of an application seeking recall of the September 23 split verdict on the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The split verdict by a two-judge bench had referred the pleas challenging the 2023 law to a Constitution Bench.

Mentioning the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Bhushan sought to have the recall application placed before the same bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which had delivered the split verdict. He pressed for the recall of the reference order, citing an alleged conflict of interest involving Justice Sharma.

The pleas have raised concerns over a possible conflict of interest, pointing out that Justice Sharma's son is a standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Bhushan told the CJI-led bench that the application seeking recall of the reference order should be listed before the same bench, as Justice Sharma was due to retire at the end of the following week.

"This is an application for recall in the Election Commissioner's appointment matter, on the ground that there was a conflict of interest. That has to be listed before the same bench of Justice Datta and Justice Sharma, and he is retiring at the end of next week. But if the order is recalled, then there will not be a reference, because that reference order is itself sought to be recalled on the ground that one of the two judges had a conflict of interest," Bhushan submitted.

Responding to his submissions, the bench observed, "You can raise this plea before the five-judge bench, as the five-judge bench is not bound by the reference, right? So it can frame a question about the validity of the reference itself. There, you can make out..."

The top court eventually declined Bhushan's request for urgent listing of the application.