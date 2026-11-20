The Supreme Court on Friday granted a woman petitioner one week to file a rejoinder in her plea challenging the Delhi Police's decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site and shift demonstrations to three alternative locations in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana adjourned the hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned certain factual assertions in the written submissions filed on behalf of petitioner Swaty Singh.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, appearing for Singh, submitted that the statements in question were legal propositions based on judicial precedents and not disputed factual claims.

The bench, however, said factual assertions must be supported by an affidavit, with someone taking responsibility for their accuracy. Mehta also submitted that the petitioner should file a rejoinder on affidavit.

The Solicitor General informed the court that a request seeking an adjournment had initially been circulated on behalf of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who was unavailable, but was subsequently withdrawn.

The petition challenges a Delhi Police standing order issued by Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, which withdrew Jantar Mantar's designation as a protest site and identified Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations.

On October 15, the bench had issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on the plea.