The Supreme Court on Friday granted a woman petitioner one week to file a rejoinder in her plea challenging the Delhi Police's decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site and shift demonstrations to three alternative locations in the national capital.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana adjourned the hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned certain factual assertions in the written submissions filed on behalf of petitioner Swaty Singh.
Senior advocate Mukta Gupta, appearing for Singh, submitted that the statements in question were legal propositions based on judicial precedents and not disputed factual claims.
The bench, however, said factual assertions must be supported by an affidavit, with someone taking responsibility for their accuracy. Mehta also submitted that the petitioner should file a rejoinder on affidavit.
The Solicitor General informed the court that a request seeking an adjournment had initially been circulated on behalf of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who was unavailable, but was subsequently withdrawn.
The petition challenges a Delhi Police standing order issued by Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, which withdrew Jantar Mantar's designation as a protest site and identified Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations.
On October 15, the bench had issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on the plea.
During the earlier hearing, the bench had said it would examine whether the authorities had applied their minds to the use and effectiveness of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for another litigant, had sought restoration of the notification recognising Jantar Mantar as a protest venue. He pointed out that the decision to de-notify the site was stated to have been taken in accordance with an earlier Supreme Court order.
Mehta, however, clarified that the earlier judgment was not the basis for the latest decision. He said a committee constituted to examine the issue had submitted a report outlining the reasons for the change.
In her petition, Singh argued that shifting protests to distant locations could undermine the fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.
The plea contended that the right to protest was not merely about assembling at a designated location but also about being able to communicate grievances, express dissent and draw the attention of authorities and the public to issues requiring redressal.
It further argued that the location of a protest was crucial to its effectiveness, as proximity to relevant institutions, public accessibility and visibility determined whether demonstrators could reach their intended audience.
The petitioner also termed the police order arbitrary and procedurally deficient, arguing that merely identifying alternative venues did not ensure the preservation of the right to protest, particularly when arrangements governing access to those locations were left to a subsequent standard operating procedure.
(With inputs from PTI)