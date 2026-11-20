CHANDIGARH: Sri Akal Takht Sahib (the highest temporal body of Sikhs) on Thursday said that it has not granted filmmaker Raj Kundra approval to make his proposed film ‘Nihang’, dismissing reports suggesting that the movie had received the religious body's consent.

The Akal Takht Secretariat said Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj had not given Kundra permission to make the film.

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Akal Takht Secretariat, said Kundra had earlier visited the Secretariat to meet Gargajj and share his views about the film. However, the Jathedar had only listened to him and handed him a copy of the Five Singh Sahibaan's order dated December 28, 2025, concerning films on Sikh history and religious figures.

“The directive clearly prohibits the creation of films, animated movies and AI-generated videos depicting Sikh Gurus, their family members, historical Sikh warriors and martyrs through imitations or portrayals of their physical appearances,” he said.

Singh said Kundra was also provided with previous resolutions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and its Dharam Parchar Committee on films for consideration.

The order also highlighted the challenges posed by modern technology to Sikh identity, traditions, principles and philosophy. It stressed the need to preserve and promote traditional methods of religious propagation through the Sikhi tradition, Gurdwaras and Sikh institutions.

Meanwhile, Kundra announced his debut as a film producer with the upcoming movie 'Nihang' and expressed gratitude to his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, for her encouragement as he embarks on this new journey.

Taking to Instagram, Kundra shared pictures from the film's launch event held at the historic Fateh Burj.