Escalating attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday posed four questions to the Opposition party, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 humiliation" and why it kept India a "poor nation".
In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Congress must answer 4 questions: My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation? 2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why? 3. Why was India called the land of snake charmers? 4. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?"
Rijiju's remarks came after Gandhi took a swipe at Modi over a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.
"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," Gandhi had said in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the three leaders at the meeting.
Talking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, Rijiju also said Gandhi should not make statements against India, whether at home or abroad.
The Congress leader's remarks triggered a war of words between the BJP and the opposition party, with several BJP leaders accusing Gandhi of being "clueless" about global geopolitics.
The ruling party mocked Gandhi's remarks by sharing an AI-generated image showing the Congress leader serving drinks to the US president at the trilateral meeting in China.
Sharing the image on X, Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a dig at Gandhi with the caption, "Kuch aise (Something like this)", accompanied by laughing and fire emojis.
(With inputs from PTI)