Escalating attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday posed four questions to the Opposition party, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 humiliation" and why it kept India a "poor nation".

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "Congress must answer 4 questions: My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation? 2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why? 3. Why was India called the land of snake charmers? 4. Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?"

Rijiju's remarks came after Gandhi took a swipe at Modi over a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," Gandhi had said in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the three leaders at the meeting.