NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon introduce standardised designs and drawings for light vehicular underpasses (LVUPs), small vehicular underpasses (SVUPs) and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box culverts for all 2-8-lane highways and expressways.

The uniform specifications of these frequently built components will help reduce construction costs, expedite project execution and ensure uniform quality.

At present, these structures are designed independently for individual highway projects. Therefore, consultants or contractors carry out design calculations, prepare drawings and obtain approvals separately for each project, even when the structures have similar dimensions and functional requirements.

The Authority has already started working on the evolution of standard designs and drawings, for which it may rope in a private consultant.

The decision is in continuation of the standardisation of bridge superstructures already taken up by the NHAI.