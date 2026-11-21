NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon introduce standardised designs and drawings for light vehicular underpasses (LVUPs), small vehicular underpasses (SVUPs) and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box culverts for all 2-8-lane highways and expressways.
The uniform specifications of these frequently built components will help reduce construction costs, expedite project execution and ensure uniform quality.
At present, these structures are designed independently for individual highway projects. Therefore, consultants or contractors carry out design calculations, prepare drawings and obtain approvals separately for each project, even when the structures have similar dimensions and functional requirements.
The Authority has already started working on the evolution of standard designs and drawings, for which it may rope in a private consultant.
The decision is in continuation of the standardisation of bridge superstructures already taken up by the NHAI.
LVUPs or SVUPs are grade-separated crossings built beneath a highway to facilitate the smooth movement of light motor vehicles, service traffic, local access roads or agricultural equipment without intersecting main highway traffic.
A box culvert is a rectangular or square, four-sided reinforced concrete structure built beneath roads, railways or embankments to carry water, utilities or low-clearance passageways.
According to the officials, the proposed standardisation will address this duplication of work through the adoption of pre-approved standard designs and drawings, thereby cutting down the time required for design preparation, scrutiny and approval. The streamlining of the process will minimise delays in the construction of underpasses and culverts, the officials added.
“Standard designs and drawings for LVUPs, SVUPs and culverts need to be developed in order to provide structurally optimised solutions that can be adopted directly at the site, reduce the time taken in design and approval, ensure uniform quality and thus economise the overall project cost… Detailed structural design will be done in conformity with all the relevant Indian Roads Congress (IRC) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) codes and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) specifications,” said officials.
Structurally optimised designs will help avoid the excessive use of concrete and steel and reduce material wastage. This will ultimately reduce construction costs. As per the proposal, all standard designs will undergo proof-checking by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) with experience in design verification.