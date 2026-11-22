NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the hunt for 500 low-cost, made-in-India "expendable" spy drones that can be fired off canisters or catapults without runways, fly into enemy airspace to locate air defence radars and be recovered for reuse, as it looks to plug critical gaps in its surveillance network.

The force has issued a request for information (RFI) to Indian firms, who have until January 12 to respond. An RFI is the first step in the procurement process. The IAF will finalise its requirements and seek "acceptance of necessity" (AoN), the formal go-ahead, before the actual tender is issued.

Recent conflicts, including Op Sindoor and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia, have shown that air campaigns hinge on finding enemy radars before striking, and that militaries need "affordable mass" or cheap drones in large numbers that can be lost without crippling costs.

During Op Sindoor, the IAF first sent in dummy aircraft disguised as fighter jets. When Pakistani air defence units switched on their radars to engage them, they gave away their positions and were destroyed by Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions.

The document describes the new drones as "low-cost small form factor" systems with the "capability to intercept radar emitters" and "identify direction of intercept". They will also carry electro-optical and infrared cameras for day-and-night imagery and must "operate in GNSS denied environments", when satellite navigation is jammed.

The drones must fly as high as 25,000 feet, stay airborne for six hours and cover over 200 km. A crew of just two should be able to launch them one after another within 10 minutes. Expendable they may be, but each must have a "safe recovery mechanism so as to be re-used for missions".

Vendors must also chart a roadmap for "collaborative swarm operations" and "human-on-the-loop" autonomy, in which the drone flies the mission and a human only supervises.

In a departure from the norm, the IAF will not even store the drones, since storage and maintenance "is to be carried out by OEM" (the manufacturer), with the drones kept under "24/7 CCTV surveillance" and delivered to IAF bases when required.