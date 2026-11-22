NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the hunt for 500 low-cost, made-in-India "expendable" spy drones that can be fired off canisters or catapults without runways, fly into enemy airspace to locate air defence radars and be recovered for reuse, as it looks to plug critical gaps in its surveillance network.
The force has issued a request for information (RFI) to Indian firms, who have until January 12 to respond. An RFI is the first step in the procurement process. The IAF will finalise its requirements and seek "acceptance of necessity" (AoN), the formal go-ahead, before the actual tender is issued.
Recent conflicts, including Op Sindoor and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia, have shown that air campaigns hinge on finding enemy radars before striking, and that militaries need "affordable mass" or cheap drones in large numbers that can be lost without crippling costs.
During Op Sindoor, the IAF first sent in dummy aircraft disguised as fighter jets. When Pakistani air defence units switched on their radars to engage them, they gave away their positions and were destroyed by Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions.
The document describes the new drones as "low-cost small form factor" systems with the "capability to intercept radar emitters" and "identify direction of intercept". They will also carry electro-optical and infrared cameras for day-and-night imagery and must "operate in GNSS denied environments", when satellite navigation is jammed.
The drones must fly as high as 25,000 feet, stay airborne for six hours and cover over 200 km. A crew of just two should be able to launch them one after another within 10 minutes. Expendable they may be, but each must have a "safe recovery mechanism so as to be re-used for missions".
Vendors must also chart a roadmap for "collaborative swarm operations" and "human-on-the-loop" autonomy, in which the drone flies the mission and a human only supervises.
In a departure from the norm, the IAF will not even store the drones, since storage and maintenance "is to be carried out by OEM" (the manufacturer), with the drones kept under "24/7 CCTV surveillance" and delivered to IAF bases when required.
The need for more ‘eyes in the sky’
The new drones will form just one layer of the IAF's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) network, operating close to enemy air defences, unlike AWACS, which scan the skies for hostile aircraft and missiles from within friendly airspace or ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) aircraft, which track ground targets from stand-off ranges.
The overall network itself remains woefully thin, relying largely on Israeli-made Heron and Searcher drones and just six AEW&C (airborne early-warning and control) aircraft, compared to around 10 with Pakistan and around 30 with China.
The shortfall is such that the Navy's P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, meant to hunt enemy submarines, have been deployed to scan the Himalayas during the military confrontations with China in recent years.
The IAF is seeking to expand its airborne surveillance fleet, with six upgraded Netra Mk-1A and six larger Netra Mk-II AEW&C aircraft in the pipeline. Both programmes, however, will take years to translate into operational capability, while the IAF's eight MQ-9B Predator drones, part of the 31 ordered from the US for Rs 32,000 crore in October 2024, will begin arriving only in 2029.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has also cleared projects for solar-powered "pseudo satellites", both airship-based and fixed-wing, which can hover in the stratosphere for long durations, but neither is anywhere close to induction.
The ISTAR programme, for its part, has languished for over a decade. A $1 billion deal with US firm Raytheon for two aircraft fell through in 2017 after the IAF and DRDO disagreed over who would conduct the technical evaluation.
It was only after Operation Sindoor that the DAC granted the initial AoN for a Rs 10,000 crore project for three ISTAR aircraft, with DRDO-developed sensors. The contract is yet to be signed.
The Rs 30,000 crore tri-service project for 87 medium-altitude long-endurance drones, which drew around 10 bids in June, is still under evaluation.
The RFI keeps the estimated cost of the 500 drones confidential, but they are expected to cost a fraction of the larger platforms. That means the IAF can push them close to enemy air defences, a job its high-value platforms are not designed for and afford to lose a few without much heartburn.