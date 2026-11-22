Six people were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Khunti and Latehar districts, police said on Sunday.

In Khunti, the accident occurred on Saturday night on Rania-Marcha Road near Turigarha village, under the Rania police station limits, a senior officer said.

Four people died and one was injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Khunti, while two others were killed and another injured after their two-wheeler hit a tree in Latehar.

"Two were killed on the spot, one died at Torpa hospital, and another succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Ranchi. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Rania Police Station officer-in-charge Shayamal Kumbhkar told PTI.

Three of them were travelling on a motorcycle from the Rania side, and two others were riding a two-wheeler coming from Marcha when the collision occurred, he said.

"The two motorcycles collided apparently due to low visibility amid inclement weather conditions," the officer said.

Of the four deceased in Khunti, two were identified as Hemant Bahadur (21) and Vishwa Singh (17). Both were residents of Banabira Nawatoli village in the Rania Police Station area.