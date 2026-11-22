Pakistan Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik on Saturday invoked Mughal Emperor Humayun and Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri while describing Delhi's Purana Qila as a symbol of the multiple layers of history and civilisational connections.

Addressing the thematic session on 'Civilisational and Cultural Expressions' at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Malik said the fort, associated with both rulers, represented the coming together of different historical identities.

"This Qila, where we are sitting, is in itself a story. A fort whose foundation was laid by Humayun, who had a descent from the Timurid dynasty linkage and came from Central Asia. Sher Shah Suri further built on it, who was an Afghan. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench," he said.

Malik's office shared a video of his remarks on X, describing the Qila as a "story".