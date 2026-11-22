Pakistan Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik on Saturday invoked Mughal Emperor Humayun and Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri while describing Delhi's Purana Qila as a symbol of the multiple layers of history and civilisational connections.
Addressing the thematic session on 'Civilisational and Cultural Expressions' at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Malik said the fort, associated with both rulers, represented the coming together of different historical identities.
"This Qila, where we are sitting, is in itself a story. A fort whose foundation was laid by Humayun, who had a descent from the Timurid dynasty linkage and came from Central Asia. Sher Shah Suri further built on it, who was an Afghan. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench," he said.
Malik's office shared a video of his remarks on X, describing the Qila as a "story".
India is hosting the three-day forum at the historic Purana Qila from November 20 to 22. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in the presence of delegates from various Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries, including Pakistan.
Malik, who is visiting India for the first time since the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, said dialogue was possible only between distinct identities and diverse civilisations.
"Dialogue is between distinct identities, and between diversity, and we have come here for that dialogue only," he said, emphasising the importance of the free exchange of ideas and cultural identities.
Referring to the meaning of the word 'dialogue' in Greek, Malik said 'dia' meant through and 'logos' meant ideas. He described dialogue as the free flow of ideas across civilisations and said embracing diversity required both wisdom and courage.
The session was chaired by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said shared cultural heritage was a strong bridge connecting SCO nations. Historical links, he said, had helped bring countries closer and offered significant scope for cultural cooperation, mutual understanding and friendship.
"Our civilisations are not merely legacies of the past, but living traditions whose knowledge continues to illuminate our present and inspire future generations," Shekhawat said.
He expressed confidence that the forum would serve as a platform for strengthening cultural ties and fostering civilisational understanding among SCO member states.
India is using the historic site to showcase its civilisational heritage and the multiple layers of history spanning thousands of years. A special exhibition, 'Astitva -- The Essence of our Existence', traces Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts and architectural fragments.
Delegates also visited the exhibition 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One' at the Qila Rai Pithora cultural complex in south Delhi on Saturday.
In his address on Friday, Modi described Purana Qila as an extraordinary heritage site, noting that scholars traced its history to the Mahabharata era.
The fort, built on the site traditionally identified with Indraprastha, was developed by Humayun as part of his new capital, Dinpanah. Sher Shah Suri, who displaced Humayun, subsequently continued the construction.
On Friday, Malik had said his visit to India was for discussions in a multilateral context. Asked whether the forum could help improve India-Pakistan relations, he said the discussions were taking place in a multilateral setting and stressed the role of culture in facilitating dialogue between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI)