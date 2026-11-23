NEW DELHI: Pulling up a Bihar judicial officer for flouting procedural safeguards and acting beyond his legal authority, the Supreme Court on Monday, while sharply rebuking him for convicting a police officer, suggested that he undergo training at the National Judicial Academy.
Mocking the trial court judge's overreach in a case, the apex court asked if the judge was attempting to act like “Bahubali” and firmly told him to “keep his hands.”
The Bench said that non-compliance with a court's order to register an FIR does not empower a trial judge to initiate summary criminal contempt proceedings against the accused.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi dismissed his plea challenging a Patna High Court order that had called his actions 'unprecedented.'
Justice Bagchi minced no words in criticising the trial judge's aggressive posture, noting that good intentions cannot override statutory limits.
"Your understanding of law is appalling. You took such an aggressive stance, called the Superintendent and convicted him. We appreciate your effort to do justice, but we are governed by procedural constraints and discipline … Enough of adventure. As a judge, you must know your jurisdiction,” Justice Bagchi said.
The sessions judge had triggered a legal storm by summoning and convicting a Superintendent of Police (SP)—formerly posted in Rohtak and now in Saran—for failing to comply with a 2023 directive to register a case of false evidence. In September, the judge held the officer guilty of criminal contempt and levied a symbolic Rs 1 fine.
During the hearing on Monday, the top Court rejected the trial judge's interpretation of summary contempt powers under Indian criminal law.
"We are really surprised at your understanding of law. You must first understand the scope and ambit of Section 384 BNSS and Section 345 CrPC,” the Bench observed.
Clarifying the statutory threshold, the Court added: “If someone slaps someone or abuses the Court, or refuses to leave the courtroom when directed, that is an offence committed in the face of the Court. But if we direct someone to register an FIR and they do not, it does not amount to a crime committed in the face of the Court.”
The Supreme Court disposed of the petition—filed through Advocate-on-Record Prem Prakash—allowing the judge to approach the HC and requesting a sympathetic view.