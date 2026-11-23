NEW DELHI: Pulling up a Bihar judicial officer for flouting procedural safeguards and acting beyond his legal authority, the Supreme Court on Monday, while sharply rebuking him for convicting a police officer, suggested that he undergo training at the National Judicial Academy.

Mocking the trial court judge's overreach in a case, the apex court asked if the judge was attempting to act like “Bahubali” and firmly told him to “keep his hands.”

The Bench said that non-compliance with a court's order to register an FIR does not empower a trial judge to initiate summary criminal contempt proceedings against the accused.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi dismissed his plea challenging a Patna High Court order that had called his actions 'unprecedented.'

Justice Bagchi minced no words in criticising the trial judge's aggressive posture, noting that good intentions cannot override statutory limits.

"Your understanding of law is appalling. You took such an aggressive stance, called the Superintendent and convicted him. We appreciate your effort to do justice, but we are governed by procedural constraints and discipline … Enough of adventure. As a judge, you must know your jurisdiction,” Justice Bagchi said.