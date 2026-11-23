NEW DELHI: More than twenty years after the Sabarmati Express's one coach was torched at Godhra, the Supreme Court on Monday in its order suspended the life imprisonment jail sentence of convict Irfan Siraj Pada on medical grounds, paving the way for his interim release on bail.

A two-judge Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale pronounced the order an hearing the appeal of Pada. It considered his formal plea seeking interim release due to serious medical ailments.

The February 2002 train burning of coach S-6, riggered widespread communal riots across Gujarat, leading to a prolonged trial that ended with life imprisonment for Pada and several other accused. Pada has remained behind bars for over 18 years since his arrest.

Advocate Swati Ghildiyal, representing the State of Gujarat, submitted to the apex court that although the case was very serious, but however, she informed the court that the State did not oppose suspending Pada's jail sentence on medical grounds.

Accepting the undisputed medical facts, the Bench ordered, "Primarily the application has been filed on medical grounds. Counsel for the State submits that condition of the petitioner as submitted by the learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioner is factually correct. In view of the aforementioned factual scenario, we are inclined to grant suspension of sentence to the petitioner on medical grounds."

The order provides interim relief rather than an acquittal. Pada will be released on bail—subject to the strict conditions fixed by the trial court—while his main appeal against his conviction awaits a final hearing on merits.

This development comes shortly after the Supreme Court suspended the sentences of two men convicted in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, an order similarly influenced by prolonged incarceration during the pendency of appeals.