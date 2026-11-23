India has retained its position as the third most powerful country in Asia, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked the second most effective regional leader, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026. India's power score rose by 0.5 points to 40.5 in the 2026 Index, reflecting its growing influence in the region.

India consolidated its "major power" status this year, growing more influential in Asia.

India's power score gap with China has dropped to the narrowest since 2018. According to the Index, the US and China are "superpowers in Asia for 2026" with scores of 78.9 and 73.6, respectively, out of 100.

Greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asia strengthened its defence networks, while stable trade and investment ties made it one of the few countries whose economic relationships did not weaken.

"Its diplomatic influence held up as experts rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi the second-most effective regional leader after Xi Jinping, though India's low profile during the Gulf conflict weighed on views of his global leadership," the Asia Power Index 2026 said.

In 2026, India had the greatest gains in cultural influence (+2.3). It lost the most points in economic capability (-0.7). Elsewhere, it improved in defence networks (+2.1), future resources (+1.2) and military capability (+0.5).

The scores for resilience, economic relationships and diplomatic influence were unchanged this year.

India's score in economic capability and cultural influence stood at 26.4 and 43.8, respectively, while its diplomatic influence score was at 70.3, as per the latest index.

"Despite a dip in relative economic capability and a year focused on internal challenges, India played a much more influential role in Asia," according to the Index findings. The 2026 Lowy Institute Asia Power Index ranks 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators to measure who holds power in Asia.