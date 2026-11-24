CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for their re-alliance for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, calling it 'greed for power'.

Singh claimed that both the parties lacked any development agenda or roadmap for taking the border state on the path of progress and prosperity.

"It is a directionless alliance," he alleged. "They have joined hands merely for their own development. They joined with a single motive to capture power in Punjab,” he said, while asserting that both the parties do not have any chance of forming the next government in Punjab. He also asked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain to the people why he quit the NDA earlier.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, described the alliance as a desperate bid by two parties that have lost the confidence of the people of Punjab.

Bajwa said both parties were aware that Punjabis had rejected their politics and that neither could regain the lost political ground on its own.

He said the reunion was not driven by any shared commitment to Punjab or its people, but by a mutual desperation to prevent their political extinction in the state.

"This is nothing but a marriage of political convenience between two rejected political forces. They may have come together hoping to revive their fortunes, but Punjab’s political arithmetic is very clear: zero plus zero equals zero. No amount of political manoeuvring can manufacture public support that simply does not exist,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement of the SAD-BJP alliance, AAP leader Kejriwal said the two parties had repeatedly come together and parted ways for political interests.

"Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," he said.