CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for their re-alliance for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, calling it 'greed for power'.
Singh claimed that both the parties lacked any development agenda or roadmap for taking the border state on the path of progress and prosperity.
"It is a directionless alliance," he alleged. "They have joined hands merely for their own development. They joined with a single motive to capture power in Punjab,” he said, while asserting that both the parties do not have any chance of forming the next government in Punjab. He also asked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain to the people why he quit the NDA earlier.
Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, described the alliance as a desperate bid by two parties that have lost the confidence of the people of Punjab.
Bajwa said both parties were aware that Punjabis had rejected their politics and that neither could regain the lost political ground on its own.
He said the reunion was not driven by any shared commitment to Punjab or its people, but by a mutual desperation to prevent their political extinction in the state.
"This is nothing but a marriage of political convenience between two rejected political forces. They may have come together hoping to revive their fortunes, but Punjab’s political arithmetic is very clear: zero plus zero equals zero. No amount of political manoeuvring can manufacture public support that simply does not exist,” he said.
Reacting to the announcement of the SAD-BJP alliance, AAP leader Kejriwal said the two parties had repeatedly come together and parted ways for political interests.
"Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," he said.
Kejriwal also asserted that the AAP's alliance was with the women, Scheduled Caste community, farmers and traders of Punjab. He said the people of Punjab have witnessed the work done by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government over the past five years.
Kejriwal said the AAP government has been trying to address the problems affecting the state for several decades.
Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said the SAD-BJP alliance would have no impact in Punjab, comparing the two parties to zeroes that added up to zero. He said the AAP was the only party in the country that sought votes on the basis of its work, adding that people should vote for it if they were satisfied with its performance.
He said the AAP was the only party in the country that sought votes on the basis of its work, adding that people should vote for it if they were satisfied with its performance.
Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) and senior member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, said he was surprised that parties with different ideologies were coming together to seek power.
"Earlier, it was Waris Punjab De, Punar Surjit and the Bahujan Samaj Party; now it is the BJP and SAD. There is a financial emergency in Punjab. The AAP has been busy making jokes over the past five years, while the Congress is quiet because of its internal differences. Everyone wants to take over the reins of Punjab, but there is no agenda for development. Whichever party comes to power should work to pull Punjab out of the critical situation,” he said.
Raghbir Singh Benipal, organising secretary of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, said the alliance would not benefit Punjab.
"BJP is known for its Hindutva ideology, while Punjab is a land of diverse communities and brotherhood. During the 1984 riots, we supported each other. The BJP-SAD alliance will not prove beneficial for Punjab,” he said.