Punjab Congress criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance for the state assembly polls, saying the two parties came together only to fulfil their "greed" for power.

"They have no development agenda for Punjab or roadmap for the state's progress. They have joined hands merely for their own development. They have joined hands again with a single motive to capture power in Punjab," Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said on Tuesday.

He said both the parties lacked any development agenda or roadmap for taking the border state on the path of progress and prosperity. "It is a directionless alliance," Singh told PTI while reacting to the SAD and BJP coming together for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

He asserted that both the parties do not have any chance of forming the next government in Punjab. "The reunion between the SAD and the BJP is only for the greed for power," he alleged.

Singh asked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain to the people why he quit the NDA earlier.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and the SAD chief made the alliance announcement ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.