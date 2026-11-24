Invoking the 1943 Bengal famine at the UN Security Council, India has underscored the disproportionate impact of conflicts on the Global South and called for measures to prevent food insecurity amid the Ukraine war.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, told a high-level briefing of the Security Council on Monday that developing countries were bearing the brunt of food, fuel, fertiliser and energy shortages caused by global conflicts.

“India has consistently emphasised that the costs of conflict are not shared equally,” he said.

“Global South countries are the most adversely affected by the food, fuel, and fertiliser crisis caused by today's global conflicts,” he added.

Invoking the Bengal famine, which killed over three million people, Parvathaneni said it was a reminder of the “terrible human cost” of a distant conflict caused by unchecked wartime priorities and calculations.

Addressing the briefing on 'Protecting critical energy infrastructure and Black Sea lifelines of global food supply', Parvathaneni said that in an interconnected world, the implications of the Ukraine conflict, now in its fifth year, were being felt everywhere.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message that the world has to move from endless war to the end of war, he reiterated India's readiness to contribute to all efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

He also stressed that Modi was firmly on the side of the Global South when he said that “this is not an era of war.”