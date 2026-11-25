Ankita Bhandari's parents, accompanied by former chief minister Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders, staged a protest in Dehradun on Wednesday, alleging that police had failed to register an FIR against Vinod Arya, father of the convict Pulkit Arya, on the basis of their complaint.
The parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, had approached the Rajpur police station on Sunday night, accusing Vinod of making their daughter's private chats public, falsely portraying her death as a suicide and making allegations against her character. They subsequently began a sit-in at Gandhi Park, demanding registration of an FIR, with Rawat and other Congress leaders joining the protest.
Ankita, a 19-year-old who worked as a receptionist at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022.
The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with two of his employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.
Ankita's father stated that four days have passed since the complaint was submitted, yet no FIR has been registered and they are "being sent back and forth between Dehradun and Haridwar".
Activist Yogita Bhayana, who was present with Ankita's parents, stated, "We demand that an FIR be registered immediately regarding the leak of the WhatsApp chats." She asserted that they would not back down until an FIR is filed.
Extending support to Ankita's parents, Rawat said that he had come not as a politician, but as a father.
He said that the fact that Ankita's parents have been forced to stage a protest indicates that their hope for justice has been shattered.
Rawat said that "Ankita chose death to protect our honour, self-respect, and dignity, refusing to yield to the inducements offered to her".
"I am deeply saddened, and I apologise to them; perhaps we failed to fight effectively or convince the government, which is why justice remains elusive." He demanded that an FIR be registered against those attempting to cast aspersions on Ankita's character, insisting they be brought to justice under the law.
He added that even after her murder, "she continues to face injustice -- a violation that effectively amounts to murder of her dignity".
Rawat alleged that the BJP is "not merely shielding a 'VIP' but is actively providing protection to those involved in the murder".
On November 16, in a press conference held in Haridwar, Vinod Arya made public over 4,000 pages of purported chat transcripts between Ankita and a male friend.
Citing these chats, Arya claimed his son was innocent and demanded that they be included in a CBI investigation into the case.
Arya further alleged that Ankita had not been murdered, but had instead died by suicide -- driven to this act by harassment from her parents and the aforementioned male friend.
(With inputs from PTI)