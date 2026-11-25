Ankita Bhandari's parents, accompanied by former chief minister Harish Rawat and other Congress leaders, staged a protest in Dehradun on Wednesday, alleging that police had failed to register an FIR against Vinod Arya, father of the convict Pulkit Arya, on the basis of their complaint.

The parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, had approached the Rajpur police station on Sunday night, accusing Vinod of making their daughter's private chats public, falsely portraying her death as a suicide and making allegations against her character. They subsequently began a sit-in at Gandhi Park, demanding registration of an FIR, with Rawat and other Congress leaders joining the protest.

Ankita, a 19-year-old who worked as a receptionist at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022.

The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with two of his employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Ankita's father stated that four days have passed since the complaint was submitted, yet no FIR has been registered and they are "being sent back and forth between Dehradun and Haridwar".

Activist Yogita Bhayana, who was present with Ankita's parents, stated, "We demand that an FIR be registered immediately regarding the leak of the WhatsApp chats." She asserted that they would not back down until an FIR is filed.

Extending support to Ankita's parents, Rawat said that he had come not as a politician, but as a father.