The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear a contempt plea against the Tamil Nadu government over its failure to implement the court's directions permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, where the state government informed the court that, unfortunately, the lamp could not be lit at the designated spot on Tuesday.

The counsel appearing for the state government said a status report detailing the developments in the matter was being filed before the court and urged the bench to take it on record.

The report filed by Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said that the district administration had completed all arrangements for implementing the apex court's November 20 order permitting the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon through a restricted team authorised by the temple administration.

However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government claimed in the report.

However, senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for the petitioner who had sought permission to light the lamp at Deepathoon, termed the developments "most unfortunate" and alleged deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

He submitted that the state government had informed the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force and that customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location.

Alleging that the authorities had circumvented the apex court's directions through "stratagem and devices", he argued that the flame should have been carried to Deepathoon and the lamp lit there.

The petitioner's counsel also pointed out that the state government had repeatedly assured the Madras High Court, until the last moment, that it would comply with the Supreme Court's directions.

He urged the bench to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned for allegedly violating the court's order. He also referred to the review petition filed by the state government challenging the November 20 order.