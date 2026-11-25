SRINAGAR: The controversy over the widening of a road by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam by using heavy machinery has escalated into a political face-off, with former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accusing the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet of clearing the road project in January 2026.

The ruling National Conference is distancing itself from the controversy, maintaining that the proposal was initiated before the formation of the present government and that it cannot halt a project already set in motion, but added: “If there is any deviation anywhere, we can stop it.”

The NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, in a pointed reference to Mehbooba Mufti, said the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2022 when the BRO brought this proposal.

“The MoU was signed in 2023, and in 2024 the SSC, which used to be under the Lt Governor, gave its approval, and work started. Where was Mehbooba Mufti from 2022-2024?," he asked.

"If my heart were clean, I would go to the NGT, the Green Tribunal; I would go to the High Court if there is something in it,” he said, slamming Mufti's intentions.

However, Sadiq said that taking cognisance of the concerns, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the Forest Minister to immediately seek a detailed report from the Pollution Control Board, Environment and Wildlife departments to assess its environmental impact.

Earlier, Mehbooba in a post on X claimed, “Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon”.

“In the name of development, it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk. Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?” she said.

Mehbooba, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir, attempted to visit the Sheshnag lake on November 23 to assess the situation but was disallowed from visiting the place by the policemen.

Located at an altitude of 3,590 metres along the route to the Amarnath cave shrine, Sheshnag is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Under the excuse of development of the Amarnath yatra route, they are damaging the ecology of the area. These jungles, mountains, Sheshnag and glaciers play a big role in the formation of 'Shivling'. If you destroy J&K’s ecology, its glaciers, mountains, and jungles by using such heavy machinery, then how will Shivling be formed? Then for what purpose will pilgrims come here?” Mehbooba asked.

Drawing parallels with environmental damage in Uttarakhand, she urged authorities to reconsider construction activities in the fragile Himalayan region.