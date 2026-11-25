SRINAGAR: The controversy over the widening of a road by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) near the ecologically fragile Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam by using heavy machinery has escalated into a political face-off, with former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accusing the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet of clearing the road project in January 2026.
The ruling National Conference is distancing itself from the controversy, maintaining that the proposal was initiated before the formation of the present government and that it cannot halt a project already set in motion, but added: “If there is any deviation anywhere, we can stop it.”
The NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, in a pointed reference to Mehbooba Mufti, said the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2022 when the BRO brought this proposal.
“The MoU was signed in 2023, and in 2024 the SSC, which used to be under the Lt Governor, gave its approval, and work started. Where was Mehbooba Mufti from 2022-2024?," he asked.
"If my heart were clean, I would go to the NGT, the Green Tribunal; I would go to the High Court if there is something in it,” he said, slamming Mufti's intentions.
However, Sadiq said that taking cognisance of the concerns, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the Forest Minister to immediately seek a detailed report from the Pollution Control Board, Environment and Wildlife departments to assess its environmental impact.
Earlier, Mehbooba in a post on X claimed, “Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon”.
“In the name of development, it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk. Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?” she said.
Mehbooba, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir, attempted to visit the Sheshnag lake on November 23 to assess the situation but was disallowed from visiting the place by the policemen.
Located at an altitude of 3,590 metres along the route to the Amarnath cave shrine, Sheshnag is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Under the excuse of development of the Amarnath yatra route, they are damaging the ecology of the area. These jungles, mountains, Sheshnag and glaciers play a big role in the formation of 'Shivling'. If you destroy J&K’s ecology, its glaciers, mountains, and jungles by using such heavy machinery, then how will Shivling be formed? Then for what purpose will pilgrims come here?” Mehbooba asked.
Drawing parallels with environmental damage in Uttarakhand, she urged authorities to reconsider construction activities in the fragile Himalayan region.
An online petition titled “Stop Construction Around Kashmir’s Alpine Lakes”, initiated by Zarqua Banday on Change.org, aims to stop construction work at Sheshnag, and it has garnered more than 4500 signatures.
The petition calls on authorities to engage local environmental and community groups to find a sustainable way forward.
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Lone has accused both NC and PDP of politicising the ecological crisis at Sheshnag Lake, warning that their escalating blame game could overshadow the scale of environmental destruction and allow those responsible to evade accountability.
He argued that instead of addressing the ecological damage through scientific assessment and meaningful intervention, NC and PDP had begun trading accusations, a familiar political pattern that could bury the substantive issue beneath a barrage of statements.
Making a pointed appeal for a more evidence-based approach, Lone said environmentalists must be given the space to lead the discourse, stressing that scientific facts, ecological assessments and expert interventions should determine the course of action and not political calculations.
“Time to give space to environmentalists,” he said, urging experts to come forward with scientific evidence and build a credible public discourse capable of preventing further damage to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Lone also raised the possibility of a wider political dimension to the controversy, suggesting that the approaching Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections could potentially influence the political narrative around the issue.
Drawing parallels with the 2008 Amarnath land row, he recalled how environmental activism in Kashmir had subsequently been followed by a communal agitation in Jammu, expressing apprehension that a similar political script could be unfolding again.
CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has also expressed concern over possible ecological imbalances and called for an immediate suspension of the work until expert clearances were obtained.
He urged the governments of India and Jammu and Kashmir to intervene and stop the work.
Tarigami has called for the formation of an independent committee of experts to seek independent review of the whole project.
The BRO, however, has defended the ongoing activity, maintaining that post-Amarnath Yatra road-widening works were being carried out in accordance with applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.
“The works are confined to the existing tracks. Our primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra,” the organisation said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Climate Action Group (JKCAG) chairman and environmentalist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has demanded an independent scientific investigation into the reported construction activities and their potential consequences for the high-altitude glacial lake and its surrounding ecosystem.
The JKCAG has warned of taking legal intervention through the National Green Tribunal if the government fails to take timely action.