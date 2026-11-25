The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is conducting a nationwide enforcement drive to test packaged drinking water, with laboratory results expected in one to two months, its CEO Rajit Punhani said on Wednesday.

The food regulator has begun collecting samples from across the country as part of its efforts to ensure food safety and protect consumer interests.

"We are in the process. The process has started. We are doing all over the country," Punhani told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event.

Asked about the timeline for completing the tests, he said, "It's a very big country. So I think it will take at least a month or two."

Punhani said the drive was not prompted by any specific incident but was part of the regulator's ongoing efforts to scrutinise different food categories.

"There is no particular reason. If you notice, in the last year, we have taken up, one by one, a lot of things. We have done dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, and sugary drinks. Water is also part of that process," he said.

The nationwide exercise comes days after FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International over a sample of its packaged drinking water being declared unsafe.

The sample, collected from the company's premises, was found to be non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following an appeal by the company, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory, which also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). FSSAI said the findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

Asked when legal proceedings against Bisleri would begin, Punhani said it was a "normal routine thing and it will happen".

Bisleri International had on Monday maintained that its packaged drinking water was safe for consumption and said it would cooperate with the regulator to address the issue.

Separately, Punhani said FSSAI would soon begin inspecting packaging materials used for food products to ensure they meet food-grade standards.

He also highlighted the regulator's action against misleading advertisements and incorrect claims on food product labels.

Earlier, sources said FSSAI officials had inspected the premises of major food business operators engaged in the packaged water business and collected samples for laboratory testing. Companies found violating food safety norms would face legal action, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)