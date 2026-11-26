Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, claiming that the Constitution needs to be protected from attacks by the "Modi gang".

Addressing a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' organised by the ruling Congress on Constitution Day, he alleged that the 'Dushta Chatushtayam' (evil quartet) comprising 'Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Adani ji and Ambani ji' was working to secure a fourth term for the Prime Minister and "plunder the country's wealth".

Reddy claimed that poor people, Dalits, Adivasis, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and women were being removed from voters' lists as part of this plan. Alleging that these sections vote against the BJP, he said 13 crore voters belonging to them had already been deleted from electoral rolls, with plans underway to remove another seven crore.

"The Centre is deciding who should be included in the electoral rolls and the Election Commission is being used as a pawn," he alleged.

The CM described the fight against vote removal and for safeguarding the rights of Dalits, STs and minorities as a battle between the "successors of Gandhi and Godse".

He said the struggle was reminiscent of the fight waged by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh against the Simon Commission during the Independence movement.

"The BJP has now brought "Gyanesh Commision' and the aim of 'vote removal' is to ensure power for Modi permanently," Reddy said.

While Bhagat Singh fought against British, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now fighting to defeat Modi, he said.

Describing Rahul Gandhi as the successor of Gandhiji, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation, he said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is fighting against Modi to safeguard the rights of Dalits, STs, minorities and women.

Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharat, he claimed that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal were defending the Constitution as the five 'Pandavas' and successors of Mahatma Gandhi.