NEW DELHI: CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, alleging that they weaken workers' bargaining power, promote contract employment and undermine hard-won labour rights.

In his letter, Baby referred to Modi's address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) centenary celebrations on November 20, during which the prime minister questioned industrialists over their failure to raise salaries and expand employment despite receiving tax concessions.

Modi had criticised their insatiable appetite.

Baby argued that the prime minister's remarks exposed a contradiction at the heart of the government's economic policies, contending that corporate tax concessions had not translated into higher wages for workers.

“These are not the words of a leader of the government whose economic model has delivered. They are the words that have finally named the contradiction at the centre of your government’s policy for the last twelve years. However, unfortunately, your government refuses to draw the only conclusion that matters for the working people of this country,” he wrote.

The Left leader said the failure was not a trickle-down problem that could be addressed by exhorting billionaires to be more patriotic. Instead, he said, it was a structural outcome of neoliberal economic policies that had systematically strengthened the hand of Capital while weakening workers' bargaining power.

“It is in this context that the four Labour Codes – the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code – must be viewed….The Codes have raised the threshold for layoffs and closures, expanded the scope for contract labour, increased permissible working hours, and restricted the space for unionisation and collective bargaining,” also read the letter.

Baby further contended that the Codes were drafted and notified without convening the Indian Labour Conference since 2015, without genuine tripartite consultations and despite sustained opposition from the trade union movement.

He called for their repeal and urged the government to strengthen labour institutions, enforce existing wage and safety laws, and involve workers' representatives in economic policymaking as equal partners.

“The workers’ March to Parliament from 1 to 3 December 2026 is a demand for a development model in which the people who produce India’s wealth are not left to absorb the costs of a failed trickle-down experiment. I urge you to receive their representatives, listen to their grievances and act on their central demand: withdraw the Labour Codes, raise wages and put people’s welfare before corporate profits,” Baby stated in the letter.