The Supreme Court on Friday said it would not examine the main dispute in the Karthigai Deepam controversy and would limit its hearing to the alleged non-compliance with its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon pillar as a one-time measure.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi is hearing contempt petitions and other applications arising from the failure to light the lamp at the disputed stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill.

Appearing for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan, senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had decided from the outset not to allow the lighting of the lamp. He described the preliminary report submitted by the authorities as a "confession" of their failure to implement the court's directions.

He also pointed out that the district collector was required to consult the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), but the authorities had failed to ensure compliance with the order.

"The collector was also to consult ASI in this regard. The onus has been completely let down. The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is the board of trustees not giving permission. The board has never contested the matter. They are bound by the order of the court," he submitted.

The hearing is underway.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court over the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon and attributed the non-compliance to the authorities of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple.

Despite the Supreme Court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit on November 24 only at the customary Uchipillayar Mandapam and not at the disputed stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill.

(With inputs from PTI)