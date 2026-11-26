The controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram raises a fundamental question: can public officials selectively implement a judicial order by relying on administrative or institutional preferences? The Collector’s assurance before the Madurai Bench, the Supreme Court’s interim direction and the Temple Trust Board’s resolution must be examined together.

The issue is not whether the traditional place of lighting the lamp should be respected. It unquestionably should. The question is whether that practice could be invoked to defeat a separate arrangement expressly contemplated by the top court.

An assurance before the Madurai Bench

In a spate of writ petitions filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Collector appeared not as a private individual expressing a religious preference, but as the District’s chief administrative authority and the State’s representative, entrusted with implementing the Supreme Court’s directions.

His assurance carried institutional responsibility. His subsequent conduct must be assessed against both the Supreme Court’s order and the assurance given to the High Court. The Madurai Bench clarified, citing judicial precedents that the pendency of a review application before the Supreme Court could not, by itself, justify non-compliance.