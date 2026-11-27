Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misrepresenting the Congress’s stand on women's reservation, saying the BJP leader either had “amnesia” or was “economical with the truth”.
Responding to Shah's criticism of the Congress over the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the former Union finance minister said the Congress had fully supported the passage of the women's reservation law and was demanding its immediate implementation.
In a post on X, Chidambaram pointed out that the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, had already been passed by both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023, and questioned why the government was not implementing it.
He said the Act inserted Article 334A, linking the implementation of women's reservation to a delimitation exercise following the next Census. The Congress and other Opposition parties had opposed this provision during the parliamentary debates, arguing that it created two unnecessary hurdles, the Census and subsequent delimitation, he said.
Accusing the BJP of insisting on the provision, Chidambaram said the government could enable immediate implementation of the quota by moving to delete Article 334A.
“Once Article 334A is deleted, women's reservation can be implemented immediately,” he said.
His remarks came a day after Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using the Constitution for political appearances while questioning constitutional institutions and electoral processes.
Addressing a 'Samvidhan Gaurav Divas' event, Shah said carrying a copy of the Constitution or displaying it in public did not amount to respecting the document.
He also asserted that the BJP was committed to ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
(With inputs from PTI)