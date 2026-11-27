Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misrepresenting the Congress’s stand on women's reservation, saying the BJP leader either had “amnesia” or was “economical with the truth”.

Responding to Shah's criticism of the Congress over the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the former Union finance minister said the Congress had fully supported the passage of the women's reservation law and was demanding its immediate implementation.

In a post on X, Chidambaram pointed out that the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, had already been passed by both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023, and questioned why the government was not implementing it.