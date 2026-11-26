Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill providing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, accusing the Congress-led opposition of obstructing women's political empowerment and asserting that no force could prevent the government from delivering justice to women.

In a signed article published in leading newspapers, Modi, without naming the Congress, said the defeat of the bill in Parliament earlier this year was a matter of shame and reflected the opposition party's "disdain for constitutional values".

"I assure the 'Nari Shakti' of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," he said.

The prime minister said India's constitutional journey would remain incomplete without acknowledging the contribution of women who helped shape the Constitution. He regretted that legislation intended to ensure adequate representation for women in legislative bodies had been prevented from being passed.

Taking aim at the principal opposition party, Modi said the role of the Opposition in a constitutional democracy was clearly defined, but alleged that the Congress had increasingly become an "Avrodh Paksh" (obstructionist) rather than a "Virodh Paksh" (opposition).

"Disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities," he said.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was linked to delimitation, sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The legislation required a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha but was defeated in April after the government failed to secure the requisite numbers.