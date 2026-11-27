The Centre on Friday urged MPs to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament during its upcoming four-day special sitting, saying the session would take up "very important bills" and other national business.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said ensuring the smooth conduct of proceedings was the collective responsibility of all members, adding that India must set an example as the world's largest parliamentary democracy.
"My appeal to the members of Parliament is to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly. We are proud of our democracy, and we must ensure that Parliament functions smoothly," he told reporters in New Delhi.
Rijiju said the government has called for a four-day special sitting -- November 30 and December 1 in Lok Sabha, and December 2 and 3 in Rajya Sabha.
"When the government calls a session or a special session, that means there are very important bills or business for the nation," he said.
The minister said the members of Parliament have a very special task, an onerous responsibility, in ensuring a smooth run of Parliament.
"Members have all the rights, all the freedom to agree or to disagree. But that has to be put in proper perspective through rules, through conventions on the floor of the House," he said.
The special sitting was announced on Thursday to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.
The government has been keen to push through the Constitution amendment bill for a long time. It seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation.
The treasury benches have said it will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general election.
The government's earlier move to pass the proposed legislation in Parliament was defeated in April due to a lack of numbers.
(With inputs from PTI)