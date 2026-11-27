The Centre on Friday urged MPs to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament during its upcoming four-day special sitting, saying the session would take up "very important bills" and other national business.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said ensuring the smooth conduct of proceedings was the collective responsibility of all members, adding that India must set an example as the world's largest parliamentary democracy.

"My appeal to the members of Parliament is to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly. We are proud of our democracy, and we must ensure that Parliament functions smoothly," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Rijiju said the government has called for a four-day special sitting -- November 30 and December 1 in Lok Sabha, and December 2 and 3 in Rajya Sabha.

"When the government calls a session or a special session, that means there are very important bills or business for the nation," he said.

The minister said the members of Parliament have a very special task, an onerous responsibility, in ensuring a smooth run of Parliament.

"Members have all the rights, all the freedom to agree or to disagree. But that has to be put in proper perspective through rules, through conventions on the floor of the House," he said.