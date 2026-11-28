CHNADIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have revived their alliance after six years but face hard bargaining on seat sharing for the 117-member Punjab Assembly.
Besides the 23 assembly seats the party used to contest from, the BJP has now shortlisted another 38 seats in which the party is likely to stake claim including several constituencies it used to cede to its ally under their previous arrangement.
Sources in the BJP who are familiar with the matter said the party was seeking 42 to 46 seats, nearly double the 23 it contested earlier, was driven by its assessment of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would leave the SAD with roughly 72 to75 seats.
A BJP leader speaking on the condition of anonymity said that the party was keen to contest on 38 new assembly segments as the party already contests from 23 assembly seats thus it is looking at a total of 61 assembly constituencies.
In the Majha region of the state, the party the party used to contest from eight assembly constituencies: Bhua, Sujanpur, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Amritsar (North), Amritsar (Central), Amritsar (West) and Amritsar (East) in the previous seats sharing agreement.
This time it is eyeing to contest from six new assembly seats, Batala, Gurdaspur, Fetegarh Churian, Ajnala, Amritsar (South) and Tarn Taran)
While in the Doaba region of the state, the saffron party is now looking to contest from seven new assembly seats Phillaur, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Jalandhar (Cantonment), Garhshankar, Balachaur and Sham Churasi.
Besides the eight assembly constituencies: Dasuya, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Phagwara, Jalandhar (West), Jalandhar (North) and Jalandhar (Central), which it has already been contesting from.
In the Malwa region, where there are 69 assembly segments, the highest in the state, the saffron party this time wants to field it’s candidates from 25 new assembly segments: Dera Bassi, Kharar, Mohali, Bathinda (Urban), Khanna, Barnala, Patiala (Rural), Patiala (Urban), Sahnewal, Mansa, Ludhiana (East), Jagroan, Moga, Guru Harsahai, Balluana, Muktsar, Gidderbaha, Faridkot, Lehra, Sunam, Ghanaur, Sanour, Fategath Sahin, Amloh and Roopnagar based on its assessment of its electoral prospects.
The party under the previous agreement used to contest from seven assembly seats in this region, Ludhiana (Central), Ludhiana (West), Ludhiana (North), Ferozepur (City), Fazilka, Rajpura and Abohar.
Sources said that in Jalandhar (Cantonment), the BJP is pushing for former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as its candidate.
The seat has been represented by Bittu’s grandfather, former chief minister Beant Singh, in the past. In the three assembly seats in Mohali district: Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi the BJP secured over 35,000 votes in each segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The demographic changes in these constituencies over the past few years, driven by significant migration from other states, including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, have added to the party’s confidence.
While in Dera Bassi, Darshan Singh Saini, an influential businessman and close aide of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is being seen as a frontrunner.
However, he faces a strong claim from two-time former MLA NK Sharma, a close aide of the SAD chief Sukhir Singh Badal. In Kharar, another seat traditionally contested by the SAD, the BJP got over 38,000 votes in the 2024 LS polls. The BJP also wants the Mohali seat for its district president Sanjeev Vashisht.
The SAD had contested the constituency under the previous alliance arrangement but never won it. The BJP is also staking a claim to Balachaur, citing the sizeable Hindu Gujjar electorate.
Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur is also seeing competing claims from both parties. It was represented by senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna before the SAD claimed it in 2012 in exchange for Ludhiana (Central).
The BJP is also keen to take the Kartarpur assembly segment from the SAD. Former SAD MLA Avinash Chandar, a follower of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, is eyeing the seat, which has a sizeable Ravidassia voter base.
The saffron party is eyeing to get Patiala (Urban) and has sought Sanaur and Samana seats for sitting MLAs Chetan Jauramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. Both are sitting AAP MLAs who recently joined the BJP.
The BJP is also claiming Khanna and Sahnewal in Ludhiana district as well. In Sahnewal, the BJP had secured over 41,000 votes. In Khanna, the party is confident because of the presence of the business community and the Hindu urban electorate.
In Bathinda (Urban), which is considered a Badal family stronghold, in the 2024 parliamentary polls, the BJP got more votes in the assembly segment than the SAD candidate and present MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla had won this seat twice before joining the BJP. It is learnt that the seat-sharing issue will come up in talks when the joint panel of both the parties is announced.
The BJP wants to play a larger role in the alliance and is keen to test its support base while putting in efforts to expand its base. There is no denying that the BJP’s vote share has improved.
"The joint panel will ultimately take the final call on seat-sharing,” a party leader said.