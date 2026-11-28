CHNADIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have revived their alliance after six years but face hard bargaining on seat sharing for the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Besides the 23 assembly seats the party used to contest from, the BJP has now shortlisted another 38 seats in which the party is likely to stake claim including several constituencies it used to cede to its ally under their previous arrangement.

Sources in the BJP who are familiar with the matter said the party was seeking 42 to 46 seats, nearly double the 23 it contested earlier, was driven by its assessment of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would leave the SAD with roughly 72 to75 seats.

A BJP leader speaking on the condition of anonymity said that the party was keen to contest on 38 new assembly segments as the party already contests from 23 assembly seats thus it is looking at a total of 61 assembly constituencies.

In the Majha region of the state, the party the party used to contest from eight assembly constituencies: Bhua, Sujanpur, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Amritsar (North), Amritsar (Central), Amritsar (West) and Amritsar (East) in the previous seats sharing agreement.

This time it is eyeing to contest from six new assembly seats, Batala, Gurdaspur, Fetegarh Churian, Ajnala, Amritsar (South) and Tarn Taran)

While in the Doaba region of the state, the saffron party is now looking to contest from seven new assembly seats Phillaur, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Jalandhar (Cantonment), Garhshankar, Balachaur and Sham Churasi.

Besides the eight assembly constituencies: Dasuya, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Phagwara, Jalandhar (West), Jalandhar (North) and Jalandhar (Central), which it has already been contesting from.