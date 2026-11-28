The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, makes provision for redrawing constituencies in the part of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan's occupation, with the exercise to take effect if the area ceases to be occupied, reported PTI.

Section 3(4) of the proposed legislation states that the Election Commission would act as the Delimitation Commission for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies in the area "when the area... ceases to be so occupied".

The provision is conditional and refers to the territory as "falling under the occupation of Pakistan". The Bill does not use the term "PoK", PTI reported.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Election Commission itself would undertake the delimitation exercise for the Assembly constituencies in the area. For other constituencies, the Bill provides for a separate Delimitation Commission headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner and the State Election Commissioner as members.

The provision specifically refers to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and does not mention Lok Sabha constituencies in the area.

It also does not specify how the clause would apply to the 24 Assembly seats reserved for the territory or whether the proposed 50 per cent increase in the number of seats would extend to them, according to PTI.