The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, makes provision for redrawing constituencies in the part of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan's occupation, with the exercise to take effect if the area ceases to be occupied, reported PTI.
Section 3(4) of the proposed legislation states that the Election Commission would act as the Delimitation Commission for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly constituencies in the area "when the area... ceases to be so occupied".
The provision is conditional and refers to the territory as "falling under the occupation of Pakistan". The Bill does not use the term "PoK", PTI reported.
Under the proposed arrangement, the Election Commission itself would undertake the delimitation exercise for the Assembly constituencies in the area. For other constituencies, the Bill provides for a separate Delimitation Commission headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner and the State Election Commissioner as members.
The provision specifically refers to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and does not mention Lok Sabha constituencies in the area.
It also does not specify how the clause would apply to the 24 Assembly seats reserved for the territory or whether the proposed 50 per cent increase in the number of seats would extend to them, according to PTI.
Separately, the government is set to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend three laws governing Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry to bring them in line with the proposed 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill.
The constitutional amendment seeks to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies following a fresh delimitation exercise involving a 50 per cent increase in seats.
Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry are the three Union Territories with legislative assemblies.
The two Bills on delimitation and Union Territory laws were earlier introduced in April alongside the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to operationalise women's reservation from 2029.
However, the Constitution amendment Bill failed to secure the required support in the Lok Sabha. Consequently, the other two Bills could not be taken up for voting.
The government is now set to withdraw the pending legislation and introduce fresh versions on Monday alongside the new Constitution amendment Bill.
(With inputs from PTI)