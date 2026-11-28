CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress has initiated discussions on potential candidates for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections as the party’s state election committee has started questioning the viability of the "one family, one ticket" formula and is likely to do away with it, as senior party leaders are eyeing party tickets for their family members.
Also, the grand old party has initiated a fresh survey to assess the "winnability" of candidates in the changed political scenario following the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.
Sources in the party maintain that candidates’ winnability should take precedence over their family background. There were at least 10 cases involving concerns about "dynastic" politics.
Several senior leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the sitting member of parliament from Jalandhar, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is sitting member of parliament from Gurdaspur, former Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring who is sitting member of parliament from Ludhiana, sitting MLA from Kapurthala Rana Gurjeet Singh, sitting MLA from Fategarh Churian and former minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa and former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, among others are keen on fielding their family members.
There is speculation that Rana Inder Partap, an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi and son of Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, may join the party. Singh said that the decision to induct his son into the grand old party rested with the leadership. Channi, too, wants to field his elder son Navjit Singh to contest the upcoming elections.
He had earlier said there was no harm in giving tickets to two people from the same family. While Warring is likely to pitch for his wife, Amrita Warring, to contest for Gidderbaha as he was an MLA from their before he became a member of parliament. She had contested the bypolls when the seat was vacated by her husband but lost.
A member of the state election committee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that there were situations wherein a member of a political family was already an MP while another was seeking an assembly ticket.
"The candidate’s potential to win the constituency should be the decisive factor. Many candidates who are expected to figure in the first list are keen that the names be put out in December or the first week of January at the latest," the leader said.
The party plans to announce its first list of nearly 40 candidates in the coming days.
For the last few days, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has been saying that there was no general yardstick and that each case would be assessed individually. He has questioned the rigid application of the ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, saying a candidate’s winnability should matter more than family background.
He pointed out that a situation could arise where one family member was already an MP while another sought an assembly ticket. Such cases, he said, should not face a blanket restriction. Every candidate should be assessed individually, as there is no fixed yardstick.
This debate gained momentum after former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring backed the rule, arguing that ordinary party workers also deserved opportunities instead of senior leaders seeking tickets for relatives.
Following the announcement of the alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress high command has also initiated a fresh survey to assess the winnability of candidates in the changed political scenario. Special attention is being given to assembly constituencies where there is more than one claimant.
While earlier, the survey was being conducted on two fronts: the party’s position vis-à-vis its political opponents, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), SAD and BJP and the winnability and strength of candidates in the race.