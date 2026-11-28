CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress has initiated discussions on potential candidates for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections as the party’s state election committee has started questioning the viability of the "one family, one ticket" formula and is likely to do away with it, as senior party leaders are eyeing party tickets for their family members.

Also, the grand old party has initiated a fresh survey to assess the "winnability" of candidates in the changed political scenario following the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.

Sources in the party maintain that candidates’ winnability should take precedence over their family background. There were at least 10 cases involving concerns about "dynastic" politics.

Several senior leaders, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the sitting member of parliament from Jalandhar, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is sitting member of parliament from Gurdaspur, former Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring who is sitting member of parliament from Ludhiana, sitting MLA from Kapurthala Rana Gurjeet Singh, sitting MLA from Fategarh Churian and former minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa and former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, among others are keen on fielding their family members.

There is speculation that Rana Inder Partap, an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi and son of Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, may join the party. Singh said that the decision to induct his son into the grand old party rested with the leadership. Channi, too, wants to field his elder son Navjit Singh to contest the upcoming elections.

He had earlier said there was no harm in giving tickets to two people from the same family. While Warring is likely to pitch for his wife, Amrita Warring, to contest for Gidderbaha as he was an MLA from their before he became a member of parliament. She had contested the bypolls when the seat was vacated by her husband but lost.