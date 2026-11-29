The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday opposed the proposed Delimitation Bill, accusing the BJP of attempting to redraw constituencies to prolong its hold on power. It called on other political parties to reject the move, arguing that population growth should instead lead to greater investment in schools, hospitals and job creation.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was using the Women's Reservation Bill as a pretext to push delimitation and could manipulate constituency boundaries to secure an electoral advantage.
He said the proposed exercise could allow the BJP to remain in power for the next 25 years, even if it lost public support, and urged political parties to oppose the Bill.
In a video statement, Bharadwaj explained how constituency boundaries could be redrawn in a manner that benefits a particular party, despite it having support in fewer areas than the Opposition.
He also questioned the Centre's commitment to women's representation, demanding 50 per cent reservation instead of the proposed 33 per cent. He said the reservation should also extend to the posts of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers.
Meanwhile, AAP's Lok Sabha Chief Whip Raj Kumar Chabbewal issued a three-line whip directing all party MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand during important parliamentary business scheduled during the period.
In the whip issued on Sunday, Chabbewal asked all AAP Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House throughout the five-day period without fail.
In a post on X, AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the government's argument that an increase in population warranted an increase in the number of MPs, and asked why the same reasoning was not being applied to public infrastructure and essential services.
Citing figures on the education sector, Singh claimed that around one lakh government schools had been shut down, the country faced a shortage of 11 lakh teachers, and nearly 1.20 lakh government schools had only one teacher each.
He further claimed that around 98,000 government schools did not have toilet facilities for girls, while nearly 1.19 lakh schools lacked electricity.
"If the country's population has increased, why has the government not increased the number of government schools?" Singh asked, also flagging shortages of doctors and hospitals.
Questioning the state of railway infrastructure, the AAP MP said passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were being forced to travel in overcrowded trains. He asked why the government had not increased the number of trains and railway employees in line with population growth.
Singh also raised the issue of unemployment, saying the government should focus on creating more opportunities for young people instead of increasing the number of parliamentary seats.
Referring to the United States, he said its population had grown since 1929, but the number of members in its Parliament had remained unchanged.
The AAP leader termed the proposed legislation a "BJP Jitao Bill", alleging that the delimitation exercise could make it difficult to defeat the ruling party.
Singh said the government should prioritise education, healthcare, employment and transportation facilities for the growing population instead of focusing on increasing parliamentary representation.
(With inputs from PTI)