The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday opposed the proposed Delimitation Bill, accusing the BJP of attempting to redraw constituencies to prolong its hold on power. It called on other political parties to reject the move, arguing that population growth should instead lead to greater investment in schools, hospitals and job creation.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was using the Women's Reservation Bill as a pretext to push delimitation and could manipulate constituency boundaries to secure an electoral advantage.

He said the proposed exercise could allow the BJP to remain in power for the next 25 years, even if it lost public support, and urged political parties to oppose the Bill.

In a video statement, Bharadwaj explained how constituency boundaries could be redrawn in a manner that benefits a particular party, despite it having support in fewer areas than the Opposition.

He also questioned the Centre's commitment to women's representation, demanding 50 per cent reservation instead of the proposed 33 per cent. He said the reservation should also extend to the posts of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers.

Meanwhile, AAP's Lok Sabha Chief Whip Raj Kumar Chabbewal issued a three-line whip directing all party MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand during important parliamentary business scheduled during the period.

In the whip issued on Sunday, Chabbewal asked all AAP Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House throughout the five-day period without fail.