The BJP-led Centre is close to securing a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, with the DMK on Sunday refusing to reconsider its support for the proposed legislation despite a last-ditch outreach by opposition leaders.
The government's position will be further bolstered if the eight MPs of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which remains a constituent of the INDIA bloc, vote in favour of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, as is widely expected.
With its ranks bolstered by the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and with the backing of the 20 Trinamool Congress rebels, the lone Shiromani Akali Dal MP, the DMK's 22 MPs and the YSR Congress Party's four MPs, the NDA could muster 345 votes. The support of the Sharad Pawar-led party would take that tally to 353.
That would leave the government six votes short of a two-thirds majority of 359 if all 538 MPs, excluding Speaker Om Birla and suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, vote.
The government could also draw support from United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)'s lone Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)'s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha and Independent MP from Daman and Diu Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel, whose votes have not been factored into the projected tally of 353.
While the UPPL has had a history of association with the BJP in Assam, the ZPM, which governs Mizoram and is not part of either the NDA or the INDIA bloc, has maintained a policy of extending issue-based support to the Centre.
A senior government functionary on Sunday claimed that as many as 371 Lok Sabha MPs were backing the Bill, well above the requisite two-thirds majority, but did not spell out the party-wise break-up of the numbers.
Incidentally, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM president Hemant Soren, whose party has three Lok Sabha MPs, is yet to reveal his cards. The JMM, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has authorised Soren to take a final call on the proposed legislation. Its support could take the government's tally to 356, just three short of the two-thirds mark if all 538 MPs vote.
DMK president M K Stalin, who met opposition leaders on Sunday evening, said his party had "no other option" but to support the legislation.
The DMK, which had spearheaded the opposition to delimitation in April, has welcomed the provision in the revised Bill for a uniform 50 per cent increase in the Lok Sabha seats of all states and Union territories and a freeze on the revised allocation of seats until 2051.
YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy announced his party's support for the legislation on Saturday following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the concerns over the southern states losing their relative strength in Parliament had been addressed in the revised Bill.
Apart from TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, whose suspension remains in force as the Monsoon session was not prorogued, jailed Independent MPs Amritpal Singh and Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, had not participated in the voting in April, and there has been no indication so far that either will take part in the vote this time, and their absence would pull down the two-third threshold to 358, tilting the balance further in the government's favour.
While Singh, who represents Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency, is lodged in a jail in Assam's Dibrugarh, Baramulla MP Rashid, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, has in the past secured permission from a court to attend Parliament.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party, which has three MPs in the Lok Sabha and had stayed away from Saturday's meeting of opposition parties at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, has made it clear that it will oppose the Bill.
The political churn since April, when the government's previous attempt to get a Constitution amendment bill linking women's reservation with delimitation through the Lok Sabha was defeated, has considerably altered the parliamentary arithmetic.
On April 17, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling 54 votes short of the requisite two-thirds majority.
(With inputs from PTI)