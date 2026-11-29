Five Left parties on Sunday condemned the Centre's move to push the delimitation exercise, alleging that the BJP-led government was seeking to manipulate the electoral map to suit its political interests without consulting opposition parties or state governments.

In a joint statement, the parties-- Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, CPI(ML)-Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc-- alleged that the proposed Delimitation Commission, like the Election Commission, would be used to benefit the BJP.

The joint statement by Left parties comes a day before a special Parliament session, scheduled for November 30 to December 3. Three bills are expected to be taken up during the special session including the Constitution 132nd Amendment Bill, 2026, which is linked to delimitation and implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

"Just as the Election Commission was used to delete crores of eligible voters to benefit the BJP, the Delimitation Commission too will be used to further the divisive agenda of the BJP," said the joint statement.

"To Vote Chori, the BJP is now adding Seat Chori," it said, unequivocally condemning what they termed the BJP's "gerrymandering attempts" in the name of delimitation.

The Left parties said the government was seeking to push through a "partisan delimitation" without consulting political parties or state governments.

"There is no clarity on how the delimitation exercise will be carried out or how and who is going to constitute the Commission," the statement said, warning that the exercise would further widen existing divisions in society on the basis of region and caste.