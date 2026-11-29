Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday defended his party's decision to back the Centre's proposed delimitation bill, warning that defeating the legislation could put the state's existing share of Lok Sabha seats at risk.
Stalin said that there was "no other option" and that the party put Tamil Nadu first.
"Our stand is that if delimitation bill is defeated, we will lose even minimal protection to Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.
"There is no option but to support Delimitation Bill," he said, adding that no alternative was proposed by the Congress-led opposition parties. "For us Tamil Nadu is first," he added.
Stalin made the remarks after meeting INDIA Bloc leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with three chief ministers, to discuss the DMK's position on delimitation. Stalin reportedly explained the resolution adopted at its MPs' meeting a day earlier and its opposition to any exercise that would reduce the political representation of southern states.
The DMK's position marks a shift from its earlier opposition to delimitation. In an infographic shared after the meeting, the party said its opposition had been based on projections that a population-based exercise could reduce Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats from the existing 39 to 31 or 32.
It said this could bring the state's share of parliamentary representation down to between 5.71% and 5.89%, particularly following the 2027 Census.
The party argued that the Centre's revised proposal offered a different outcome. Under the proposed arrangement, which provides for a 50% increase in seats across states and Union Territories, Tamil Nadu could see its Lok Sabha representation rise from 39 to 59 seats while retaining its existing share of representation.
The DMK's infographic claimed that the state's share could be protected at up to 7.23% under this arrangement and that its representation would remain safeguarded until 2051, with no reduction in its allocated seats for 25 years.
Stalin said the Congress leaders had accepted the DMK's position, although other concerns were also discussed during the meeting. There was, however, no indication of a breakthrough or any change in the party's stand.
The DMK has maintained that its support for the proposed legislation does not mean it has abandoned its demand for fair delimitation, arguing that Tamil Nadu's existing representation must be protected.
DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from PTI)