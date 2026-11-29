Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday defended his party's decision to back the Centre's proposed delimitation bill, warning that defeating the legislation could put the state's existing share of Lok Sabha seats at risk.

Stalin said that there was "no other option" and that the party put Tamil Nadu first.

"Our stand is that if delimitation bill is defeated, we will lose even minimal protection to Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.

"There is no option but to support Delimitation Bill," he said, adding that no alternative was proposed by the Congress-led opposition parties. "For us Tamil Nadu is first," he added.

Stalin made the remarks after meeting INDIA Bloc leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with three chief ministers, to discuss the DMK's position on delimitation. Stalin reportedly explained the resolution adopted at its MPs' meeting a day earlier and its opposition to any exercise that would reduce the political representation of southern states.

The DMK's position marks a shift from its earlier opposition to delimitation. In an infographic shared after the meeting, the party said its opposition had been based on projections that a population-based exercise could reduce Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats from the existing 39 to 31 or 32.

It said this could bring the state's share of parliamentary representation down to between 5.71% and 5.89%, particularly following the 2027 Census.