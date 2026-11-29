A high-level Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet DMK president M K Stalin and persuade him to reconsider his party's decision to support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills.
The delegation, which also includes Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana — D K Shivakumar, V D Satheesan and A Revanth Reddy, respectively — arrived here on a special flight and drove to a hotel opposite the airport. The meeting with Stalin is scheduled to take place later in the day.
The visit comes a day after the DMK announced its support for the delimitation proposal, saying the revised Bills incorporated its two key demands: that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced and that the proportion of parliamentary representation among states based on the 1971 Census should be maintained.
Stalin on Saturday described the decision as a victory for the DMK's struggle and for southern states.
The Congress delegation's visit is part of its efforts to secure the support of INDIA bloc allies against the Bills, which are scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday. The leaders are also scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
The visit assumes significance against the backdrop of strained relations between the Congress and the DMK after the former walked out of the DMK-led alliance following the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and extended support to the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The two parties have since traded criticism, with the DMK accusing the Congress of making a U-turn on delimitation.
Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi and Stalin exchanged messages on social media over the proposed legislation.
In his post, Rahul said he would meet Stalin along with senior INDIA bloc leaders to request the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment Bills. He argued that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats would allow the BJP and RSS to redraw India's electoral map to their advantage.
Responding to Rahul, Stalin said the DMK's decisions were guided by the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people and that the party would not compromise on protecting the state's interests and the rights of states.
Addressing Rahul as "brother", Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's role in safeguarding the Constitution and federal rights. He added that history would judge the party as "Kattabommans and not Ettappans", invoking the 18th-century Tamil chieftain who resisted British rule and contrasting him with the figure associated with betrayal in Tamil folklore.
The DMK had strongly opposed the earlier delimitation proposal, with Stalin, then Chief Minister, burning a copy of the Bill in April while dressed in black. The party subsequently announced its support for the revised proposal after the Centre incorporated the safeguards it had sought.
(With inputs from PTI)