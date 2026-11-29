A high-level Congress delegation led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet DMK president M K Stalin and persuade him to reconsider his party's decision to support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills.

The delegation, which also includes Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana — D K Shivakumar, V D Satheesan and A Revanth Reddy, respectively — arrived here on a special flight and drove to a hotel opposite the airport. The meeting with Stalin is scheduled to take place later in the day.

The visit comes a day after the DMK announced its support for the delimitation proposal, saying the revised Bills incorporated its two key demands: that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced and that the proportion of parliamentary representation among states based on the 1971 Census should be maintained.

Stalin on Saturday described the decision as a victory for the DMK's struggle and for southern states.