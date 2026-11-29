Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday warned that expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP the power to redraw India's electoral map in its favour, adding that democracy in India would be "finished" if the BJP succeeded in doing so.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met Stalin, Gandhi described the talks as "very nice and cordial" and said the opposition grouping had conveyed its concerns to the DMK chief ahead of the special Parliament session beginning Monday.

"Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, change the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP intends to use the additional space created by expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats to "completely change the nature of India's constituencies".

"They have already tested this idea in Assam. They have tested this idea in J&K, and they want to implement this idea in the whole of India," he claimed.

"It’s not just a few seats. Every single constituency will be redrawn. And who will draw it? A Delimitation Commission that includes Gyanesh Kumar, who has been caught helping the BJP steal votes," Gandhi claimed.

"First they stole votes. Now they want to steal the map. If they succeed, elections will be decided before a single vote is cast. It will be the death of democracy in India," he added.

Appealing directly to Stalin, whom he referred to as "brother Stalin" and a "staunch defender of Tamil Nadu", Gandhi said the DMK leader needed to defend the state and ensure that the BJP's "dirty design" is not allowed to succeed.