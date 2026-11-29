RANCHI: The Congress on Sunday urged its alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to oppose the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that it could weaken Adivasi political representation in the state.

With the Bill scheduled to be introduced in Parliament during the special session beginning November 30, Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju appealed to the JMM and other INDIA bloc partners to unite against the proposed legislation.

The JMM, however, is yet to announce its stand. On Saturday, the party said it would clarify its position within a day or two after examining the provisions of the proposed Bills and their possible implications for Jharkhand. Its leaders are particularly assessing whether the changes would lead to a proportionate increase in seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). They indicated that the party could support the proposals if tribal representation increased proportionately.

Raju said opposing the Bill was not merely a matter of coalition unity for the JMM but an existential question concerning the protection of tribal political empowerment.

He said the proposed legislation envisages a 50 per cent increase in the total number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats but does not provide for a corresponding constitutional amendment to ensure a proportionate increase in ST-reserved seats.

"To maintain the existing level of tribal representation in Jharkhand's legislature, the 28 ST-reserved Assembly seats would need to increase to 42. However, if delimitation is carried out on the basis of the 1971 Census, the number of reserved seats would rise to only 32, according to the concerns raised over the proposed Bill. This, critics argue, could reduce the political representation of tribal communities in the state," Raju said.