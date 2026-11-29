SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday issued a stern warning to the remnants of terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that “anyone challenging the law and constitution will not be spared”.

While addressing a gathering in Jammu after distributing appointment letters to families affected by terrorism, Sinha asserted that “even if terrorists, their supporters and facilitators hide in the Paataal, we will find them and ensure the strictest punishment under the law”.

The LG handed over appointment letters to 59 next of kin (NoKs) of militancy victim families and 66 other beneficiaries under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS)-2022 and SRO-43/1994.

Describing the appointments as a long-awaited step towards justice, Sinha said families from different districts of the Jammu region had waited for decades for recognition and support.

“Terror victim families that stayed silent for decades out of fear are today coming before the entire country to expose terrorists and their ecosystem,” he said.

Recalling his resolve to support terror victim families, Sinha said government jobs had been provided to relatives of hundreds of families affected by terrorism across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the past 15 months.

He described the initiative as a campaign to restore the families' dignity, rights and lost confidence in the system.

The LG said families shattered by terrorist violence had been left to fend for themselves for years, with several cases neither investigated nor pursued.