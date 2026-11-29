SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday issued a stern warning to the remnants of terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that “anyone challenging the law and constitution will not be spared”.
While addressing a gathering in Jammu after distributing appointment letters to families affected by terrorism, Sinha asserted that “even if terrorists, their supporters and facilitators hide in the Paataal, we will find them and ensure the strictest punishment under the law”.
The LG handed over appointment letters to 59 next of kin (NoKs) of militancy victim families and 66 other beneficiaries under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS)-2022 and SRO-43/1994.
Describing the appointments as a long-awaited step towards justice, Sinha said families from different districts of the Jammu region had waited for decades for recognition and support.
“Terror victim families that stayed silent for decades out of fear are today coming before the entire country to expose terrorists and their ecosystem,” he said.
Recalling his resolve to support terror victim families, Sinha said government jobs had been provided to relatives of hundreds of families affected by terrorism across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the past 15 months.
He described the initiative as a campaign to restore the families' dignity, rights and lost confidence in the system.
The LG said families shattered by terrorist violence had been left to fend for themselves for years, with several cases neither investigated nor pursued.
“Now old cases are being reopened, fresh FIRs are being registered and investigations begun in many neglected cases,” he said, adding that his responsibility extended beyond supporting victims during a crisis to ensuring that no family felt abandoned afterwards.
He said the administration had initiated a process to review old terror-related cases, identify affected families and address their pending grievances.
Issuing a stern warning to the remnants of militancy and separatism in J&K, Sinha said none would be allowed to play with India's sovereignty, the peace of Jammu and Kashmir, or the future of ordinary citizens.
He alleged that certain elements were trying to revive separatism and unrest by spreading false narratives and fabricating issues.
“This is the new Jammu Kashmir. There is no place for terrorism, nor for separatism here, and those who challenge the law will not be spared,” he asserted.
Sinha said J&K now functions according to the Constitution and the rule of law. “Whoever violates the Constitution, whoever tries to take the law into their own hands, will be held accountable for their misdeeds”, he said.
He said the rule of law now prevails in J&K and that no one is above the law and the Constitution.
“The days are gone when the law was openly trampled upon and terrorists were even given government jobs, while an FIR was not even registered for murders committed by terrorists,” he said.
Outlining four priorities, the LG called for the complete eradication of the terror ecosystem, justice for victims, greater opportunities for youth and lasting peace through public participation.
He also reiterated two guiding principles for the administration and police: “Do not trouble the innocent, and do not spare the guilty” and “We will not buy peace; we will establish peace.”