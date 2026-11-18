SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Latief Bhat, who carried a bounty of Rs 15 lakh and was wanted for his involvement in the November 11 attack on the CRPF, was killed in an encounter in the Zalangam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Bhat was hiding inside a mosque and had refused to surrender despite surrender appeals from the security forces.

Sources said Latief, a resident of Kulgam, had taken refuge inside a mosque after security forces cordoned off the area. He opened fire on the troops around 2.45 am after refusing to surrender, they added.

They confirmed that Latief was killed in the subsequent encounter.

Confirming the killing of the militant, Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X, “The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The identification process is underway. Further details are awaited.”

“You Can Run But You Can't Hide!,” J&K police said in another post.

SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali had told reporters earlier that the operation was launched on credible inputs.

“The security forces had cordoned off the area, and Latief was trapped. We made a lot of efforts to make him surrender. We made surrender appeals to him. CO 9 RR and I talked to him on video call for a long time to persuade him to surrender. We told him to surrender, but he refused to give up,” he said.