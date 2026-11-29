Amid renewed efforts by the opposition to shore up its numbers to defeat the fresh Constitution amendment bill for delimitation ushered by the government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said "Picture abhi baki hai, bro."

A delegation of top INDIA bloc leaders led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of a special sitting of Parliament.

The delegation includes TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, CPI-M general secretary M A Baby, SP's Rajiv Rai and RJD's Abhay Kumar Sinha and Sudhakar Singh.

From Chennai, the delegation will travel to Mumbai, where it will hold discussions with Pawar, the sources said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh only wrote, "Picture abhi baki hai bro."