Amid renewed efforts by the opposition to shore up its numbers to defeat the fresh Constitution amendment bill for delimitation ushered by the government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said "Picture abhi baki hai, bro."
A delegation of top INDIA bloc leaders led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of a special sitting of Parliament.
The delegation includes TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, CPI-M general secretary M A Baby, SP's Rajiv Rai and RJD's Abhay Kumar Sinha and Sudhakar Singh.
From Chennai, the delegation will travel to Mumbai, where it will hold discussions with Pawar, the sources said.
In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh only wrote, "Picture abhi baki hai bro."
The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it would hurt the interests of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.
The opposition bloc described the move as a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and do away with democracy in the country.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories.
It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state assembly from 500 to 650 and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.