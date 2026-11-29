Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday invoked his familiar “brother” reference to DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin while making a last-minute appeal to him to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills. Stalin, responding to the Congress leader, thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of States, but asserted that his party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests.
The exchange comes months after the Congress severed its decade-long alliance with the DMK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and extended support to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government.
In a post on X ahead of his visit to Chennai, Rahul said senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet Stalin and urge him and the DMK to oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bills on delimitation.
“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” Rahul said.
Warning that an expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP-RSS an opportunity to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, he called for a united Opposition to defeat the proposed legislation.
Responding to Rahul, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's contribution to protecting the Constitution and the rights of States.
“My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States,” Stalin said.
“We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans,” he added.
The exchange is particularly significant as the DMK, on Saturday, announced its support for the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills, claiming that its two key demands had been accommodated in the draft legislation.
The party had insisted that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced and that the inter-State proportion of parliamentary representation based on the 1971 Census should remain unchanged for another 25 years.
Stalin said the proposed legislation would increase Tamil Nadu's representation without reducing its share of the total seats. The DMK's position, however, has put it at odds with several INDIA bloc constituents, including the Congress, which has decided to oppose the Bills.
The latest exchange also brings back into focus the political fallout between the Congress and the DMK after the Assembly elections.
The two parties had contested the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as allies under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. However, after Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, short of the 118 required for a majority, the Congress extended support to the actor-politician's party.
On May 7, the Congress formally announced that it was ending its decade-long alliance with the DMK and extending full support to the TVK to form the government.
The decision was announced by AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar after consultations with the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party. The party also indicated that its understanding with the TVK would extend beyond government formation to future electoral contests.
The move drew sharp criticism from the DMK, with its leaders accusing the Congress of abandoning an alliance that had contested the elections together. The development marked a major shift in the political equations in Tamil Nadu, even as both parties continued to remain part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.
Rahul's ‘elder brother’ references to Stalin
Rahul's reference to Stalin as his brother is not new. The Congress leader has repeatedly used the familial expression to describe his political equation with the DMK chief, particularly during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign and 2026 TN Assembly election campaign.
The latest reference comes at a politically significant moment, with the Congress seeking to persuade Stalin to reconsider the DMK's position on the delimitation Bills and maintain a united Opposition front ahead of the special sitting of Parliament.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai.
The delegation would also include Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM V D Satheesan, and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Earlier on Saturday, MK Stalin announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the “DMK supports the bill incorporating the demands of #FairDelimitation. The two demands for which we opposed the delimitation bill last April have been included in writing in the new bill. This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu.”
Later in the day, DMK MP Kanimozhi along with senior party MPs met Union home minister Amit Shah and confirmed her party’s support for the bill.