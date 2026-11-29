Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday invoked his familiar “brother” reference to DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin while making a last-minute appeal to him to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation Bills. Stalin, responding to the Congress leader, thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of States, but asserted that his party would not compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests.

The exchange comes months after the Congress severed its decade-long alliance with the DMK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and extended support to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government.

In a post on X ahead of his visit to Chennai, Rahul said senior INDIA bloc leaders would meet Stalin and urge him and the DMK to oppose the proposed Constitution amendment Bills on delimitation.

“Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together,” Rahul said.

Warning that an expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP-RSS an opportunity to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, he called for a united Opposition to defeat the proposed legislation.