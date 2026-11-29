The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House for upcoming special session of Parliament and vote against the Centre's proposed delimitation bills.

MP and Chief Whip Dharmendra Yadav issued the directive on November 28, instructing all SP members to attend the proceedings from November 30 to December 3, 2026, and oppose the proposed legislation when put to vote.

Yadav said, "The special session of Parliament is commencing on Monday, November 30, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until Thursday, December 3, 2026. During the session, the government is introducing the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026."

He further directed all party MPs to remain present and vote against the Bills.

"All Samajwadi Party members in the Lok Sabha are hereby instructed to remain present in the House throughout the session and vote against the Bills when they are put to vote," the whip stated.

Opposition parties including the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), have also issued three-line whips directing their Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the proceedings.

The AITC has directed its MPs to be present from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand on the important business scheduled to be taken up in the House.

Similarly, NCP-SP Chief Whip Amol Kolhe has instructed party MPs to remain present during the same period and support the party's position.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

As the opposition parties DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP have indicated their support for the revised legislation, the prospects of passing the bill have improved taking the tally to 354.

However the NDA needs 360 of 540 required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members.

The DMK has supported the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must remain protected.

The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data.

The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.