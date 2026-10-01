2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts: SC stays execution of death penalty of Indian Mujahideen operative

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of the death penalty of an operative of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts that left 56 people dead.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, AG Masih and Sandeep Mehta, issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea of Ahmed Bawa alias Abbu Abubakar Barelvi against the high court verdict, which upheld the death penalty awarded to him by the trial court.

The top court called for the trial court records in the case and stayed the execution.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing in the matter, said it is a serious case.

On July 7, the high court, while upholding the death sentence of 38 operatives of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, cited the large number of casualties, the "humongous" conspiracy and the intention to spread widespread terror as key reasons for affirming the punishment.

It also upheld life imprisonment given to 11 other convicts, holding that their roles in terror training camps in Gujarat and Kerala, and logistical support to the conspiracy had been proved.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through different areas of Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 people and leaving more than 200 others injured.

Explosions also occurred at hospitals where victims were being taken for treatment, marking the first such targeting of medical facilities in a terror attack in India.