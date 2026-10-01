In a first, personal income tax part of Class 9 curriculum, NCERT book talks only about new regime

NEW DELHI: The NCERT has made personal income tax a part of Class 9 curriculum with a civic message about paying taxes honestly being an important responsibility of citizens.

The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

According to NCERT Chief Dinesh Prasad Saklani, students can now work through the actual slab-wise tax calculation under the new regime -- a first for this age group (Class 9) -- wrapped in a civic message: paying taxes "honestly and on time" is called an "important responsibility of every citizen" that funds the nation's development.

The chapter "Managing Your Personal Finances" says journey towards managing money begins in childhood.

"Managing money wisely is not just about earning more, it is about making careful financial decisions at every stage, whether it involves spending, saving, investing, protecting against risks, borrowing responsibly or paying taxes. The choices individuals make today shape their financial future and determine their ability to achieve financial stability while managing financial opportunities and challenges," the textbook read.