PM Modi hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as 'hero' for foiling flydubai crash attempt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "hero" after he was seriously injured in an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, saying his courage helped save hundreds of lives.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," Modi said in a post on X.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," he said, adding that India was proud of the pilot and praying for his speedy recovery.