PM Modi hails Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as 'hero' for foiling flydubai crash attempt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "hero" after he was seriously injured in an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, saying his courage helped save hundreds of lives.
"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," Modi said in a post on X.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," he said, adding that India was proud of the pilot and praying for his speedy recovery.
Flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, when a violent confrontation broke out in the cockpit.
According to Israeli officials and passenger accounts, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The Boeing 737 subsequently went into a steep descent, losing nearly 14,000 feet in less than a minute before emergency procedures were initiated.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar is reported to have opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the co-pilot. Two off-duty flydubai pilots travelling as passengers also helped regain control of the aircraft, according to reports.
The aircraft diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The passengers and crew were subsequently taken to safety, with the passengers later continuing their journey to Israel on another flight.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday also described Machchhar as a "true hero", saying the Indian pilot's actions, along with those of passengers and crew, prevented a catastrophic mid-air disaster.
"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said, wishing him a speedy and full recovery.
He also praised the passengers and crew who intervened, saying they showed "extraordinary resourcefulness and courage".
Israeli officials said the co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, was arrested by Saudi authorities.
The motive behind the incident remains unclear and is subject to investigation. Flydubai has also urged against premature speculation while authorities establish the facts.
Machchhar, who joined flydubai in 2022, previously spent about 11 years with Indian airline SpiceJet. He has extensive experience flying Boeing 737 aircraft and is reported to have around 9,750 hours of flying experience.
US President Donald Trump has also praised Machchhar, calling him a hero after speaking to Netanyahu about the incident.
The dramatic episode triggered emergency alerts aboard the aircraft and briefly raised fears of a hijacking before passengers and crew managed to subdue the attacker and ensure the plane's safe landing. The full sequence of events and the motive remain under investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)