TMC rebel MPs' new party urges PM Modi to give 'highest recognition' to Gyanesh Kumar

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), into which several breakaway Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs merged, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's role in conducting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

NCPI national president Jyoti Prokash Chatterjee said Kumar "deserves the nation's highest recognition", describing the election as one held without bloodshed, intimidation or electoral malpractice.

His comments come amid opposition criticism of the CEC following a newspaper report alleging differences within the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a letter to the prime minister sent on Wednesday, Chatterjee referred to the state's history of political violence and allegations of electoral irregularities, and said the conduct of the elections had helped restore voters' confidence in the electoral process.

"By upholding the independence, neutrality and discipline of the Election Commission, Kumar has reinforced the foundation of the Constitution and strengthened the faith of over a billion citizens in the ballot," he said.

"For these contributions, I humbly submit that Gyanesh Kumar deserves the nation's highest recognition. Honouring him would also send a message to election officials across the country that dedication to fairness and integrity is valued by the Republic," Chatterjee added.

Asked about the request, NCPI parliamentary party chairperson and former TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, "I have heard about the letter, but I am not aware of the details."

The NCPI, a little-known political outfit, emerged as a new player in Bengal politics after 20 TMC MPs joined the party following Mamata Banerjee's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The breakaway MPs subsequently extended support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

After NCPI decided not to field candidates in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, its president Chatterjee said the party would campaign for the BJP nominees as part of its alignment with the NDA.

(With inputs from PTI)