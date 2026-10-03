India summons Pakistan envoy over 'facilitation' of infiltration after Ferozepur border incident

India on Saturday summoned Pakistani Chargé d'Affaires Saad Warraich to lodge a strong protest over Islamabad's "continued facilitation" of illegal cross-border infiltration, hours after Pakistan summoned India's Chargé d'Affaires in Islamabad over the alleged killing of two civilians by the Border Security Force (BSF).

New Delhi's action came hours after Pakistan summoned the Indian Chargé d'affaires in Islamabad to protest against the "killing of two civilians" by the BSF along the frontier between the two countries in the Punjab's Ferozpur sector.

BSF on Friday shot dead two suspected Pakistani intruders along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge India's strong protest over the "continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan".

"India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector, Punjab, along the International Border on October 2," it said.

The MEA said the Pakistani side was informed that three individuals had infiltrated into Indian territory and, despite multiple warnings by the BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence.

"The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan," it said.

"The government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Pakistan was further urged to ensure "respect for the sanctity of the international border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)